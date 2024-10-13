Home4k Blu-rayThe Ring (2002) Remastered In 4k On Ultra HD Blu-ray + Limited...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDNews

The Ring (2002) Remastered In 4k On Ultra HD Blu-ray + Limited SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Ring 2002 Ultra HD Blu-ray
The Ring (2002) 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Ring (2002) starring Naomi Watts has been remastered in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The 2-disc physical media editions (a standard 4k UHD edition and Limited Edition SteelBook) arrive October 15, 2024, and include a 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, The Ring is presented in 2160p resolution at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH.

The Ring (2002) is priced $24.49 (standard 4k Blu-ray) and $29.74 (Limited Edition 4k SteelBook). Buy on Amazon

The Ring 2002 Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook open
The Ring (2002) 4k UHD Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon
The Ring 2002 Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook open
The Ring (2002) 4k UHD Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Logline: A journalist must investigate a mysterious videotape which seems to cause the death of anyone one week to the day after they view it.

Description: One of the most iconic modern-day horror films, THE RING is now available on 4K Ultra HD Steelbook, for a limited time. The tale begins when the bizarre death of a teenage girl leads journalist Rachel Keller (Naomi Watts) to investigate a mysterious urban legend. Within the cabin is a videocassette containing disturbing imagery, and anyone who views the tape receives a chilling phone call from an unknown voice warning “seven days.

Previous article
Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘To Catch a Thief’ Remastered In 4k UHD & HDR
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samsung 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV Deal

Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
To Catch a Thief Paramount Presents 4k UHD open

Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘To Catch a Thief’ Remastered In 4k UHD &...

HD Report - 0
A-Nightmare-On-Elm-Street-4k-Blu-ray

A Nightmare On Elm Street (Theatrical & Uncut Versions) Finally Available...

HD Report - 0
Land of the Dead 2005 4k Blu-ray Collectors Edition

George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead Restored & Remastered In...

HD Report - 0