A Nightmare On Elm Street (Theatrical & Uncut Versions) Finally Available In 4k/HDR On Blu-ray [Updated]

Wes Craven’s A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) is finally available in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The film can be purchased in standard and Limited SteelBook physical media editions, both of which include the Theatrical & Uncut versions of the film plus a Digital Copy.

Included with the feature film are alternate takes in “Ready Freddy Focus Points,” two commentaries, alternate endings, and three featurettes. Plus, the single-disc 4k Blu-ray editions of A Nightmare On Elm Street from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment include a Digital Code redeemable with Movies Anywhere partners.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc, A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

A Nightmare On Elm Street in 4k UHD releases Oct. 15, 2024 (previously Oct. 1, 2024). The editions are priced $36.49 for the Limited Edition 4k SteelBook and $27.49 (List: $33.99) for the standard plastic case edition with slipcover. Buy on Amazon

Logline: Teenager Nancy Thompson must uncover the dark truth concealed by her parents after she and her friends become targets of the spirit of a serial killer with a bladed glove in their dreams, in which if they die, it kills them in real life.