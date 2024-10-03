Alien: Romulus 4k Blu-ray, 4k SteelBook, Blu-ray & DVD Editions Now Up For Pre-order

Alien: Romulus (2024) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Alien: Romulus is now up for pre-order in physical media editions including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The packaged media from 20th Century Studios arriving December 3, 2024, also includes a Limited Edition Collectible 4k SteelBook.

Each 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray edition of Alien: Romulus includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and a code to redeem a Digital Copy. The Blu-ray single-disc edition includes a Digital Copy.

Alien: Romulus will first be available for home viewing in digital formats on October 15th, including 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Movies Anywhere, and FandangoAtHome.

Bonus features include alternate/extended scenes, Alien: A Conversation, Inside the Xenomorph Showdown, and Return to Horror: Crafting Alien: Romulus The Director’s Vision with chapters that include Creating the Story, Casting the Faces, and Constructing the World (see details below).

Pre-orders of Alien: Romulus on disc are list priced $65.99 (4k SteelBook), $49.99 (4k Blu-ray) $40.99 (Blu-ray), and $34.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

Pre-orders of Alien: Romulus in Digital 4k UHD are available for $19.99 from Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and FandangoAtHome. Check back to see when disc pre-orders are available.

Bonus Features

Alien: Romulus was directed by Fede Alvarez who co-wrote the film with Rodo Sayagues and Dan O’Bannon. The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Rain), David Jonsson (Andy), Archie Renaux (Tyler), Isabela Merced (Kay), Spike Fearn (Bjorn), and Aileen Wu (Navarro). “Return to Horror: Crafting Alien: Romulus The Director’s Vision” – Discover how one of today’s greatest horror directors, Fede Alvarez, collaborated with master filmmaker Ridley Scott to craft a new, heart-pounding chapter in the Alien franchise. “Creating the Story” – Learn what inspired the story of Alien: Romulus and see the many easter eggs from previous Alien installments that you may have missed. “Casting the Faces” – Meet the stars of Alien: Romulus as they take us inside the hearts and minds of their characters. Explore the parallels between Rain and the iconic franchise heroine, Ripley, and learn how filmmakers brought back a face from the past. “Constructing the World” – Explore the massive, practical sets of Alien: Romulus that hearken back to the futuristic style established in the ’80s and get up close and personal with a hoard of practically built facehuggers, chestbursters, and xenomorphs.

“Inside the Xenomorph Showdown” – Experience the film’s climactic zero-gravity sequence from every angle as filmmakers break down what it took to make the moment spectacular. From sets and performances, to wirework, stunts, and VFX, see how it all came together.

“Alien: A Conversation” – A special conversation with Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez for the Alien 45th Anniversary theatrical re-release.

Alternate / Extended Scenes – Check out scenes that didn’t make the final cut.

Logline: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonists come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.