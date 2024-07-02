The Chronicles Of Riddick 4k Restoration Features Theatrical & Director’s Cuts + Alternate Aspect Ratio

The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004) 4k 3-disc Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Arrow Video has detailed the release of The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray. The newly-restored film approved by Director/Writer David Twohy arrives on September 17, 2024 in 3-disc Limited Editions available in both disc formats.

The 3-disc 4k Limited Edition includes three 4k Blu-rays; one with the Original Theatrical Cut (with Dolby Atmos), the second with the Director’s Cut (5.1), and the third with the Theatrical Cut in the alternate 1.78:1 aspect ratio (Limited Edition Exclusive). All versions feature 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10.

The 3-disc 2k Limited Edition follows the same format, except in 1080p resolution and without HDR. It’s worth noting, however, that the Theatrical Version of the film on 2k Blu-ray does include a Dolby Atmos remix. And, the third 2k Blu-ray features the alternate 1.78:1 aspect ratio.

Arrow Video previously released Pitch Black (2000) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray in 2020.

4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Contents

Brand new 4K restorations by Arrow Films of the Theatrical and Director’s Cuts of the film, approved by David Twohy

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio on both cuts, plus remixed Dolby Atmos for the Theatrical Cut

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on both cuts

Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork by Dan Mumford

Illustrated collectors’ booklet featuring new writing on the film by Walter Chaw, original production notes and the ‘Chronicles Compendium’, an overview of the characters and planets featured in the film

DISC ONE

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the Theatrical Cut from the original negative

Ambition on Another Scale: Chronicling a Blockbuster Sequel, a brand-new feature-length documentary on the film, featuring interviews with interviews with writer-director David Twohy, actors Keith David and Linus Roache, storyboard artist Brian Murray, concept artist Matt Codd, miniature effects artist Ian Hunter and digital matte artist Dylan Cole

Realizing Riddick, a new interview with Twohy on the creation of the character

Back to Black, a new interview with Murray on his continuing work within the Riddick saga

Chronicles of a Cult Film Celebrity, a new interview with David on the role of Imam

Theatrical trailers

DISC TWO

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the Director’s Cut

Archive audio commentary by David Twohy and Vin Diesel

Archive audio commentary by Twohy and co-stars Karl Urban and Alexa Davelos

Archive introduction by Twohy

Creation of New Mecca, an archive featurette focusing on the world and characters of Helion Prime

Riddick Rises, an archive featurette focusing on the prison planet of Crematoria

Keep What You Kill, an archive featurette focusing on the world of the Necromongers

Visual Effects Revealed, an archive featurette focusing on the VFX

Interactive Production Calendar, a series of short, candid videos filmed throughout shooting

Production Vignettes, a series of short behind-the-scenes segments

Three deleted scenes

Virtual Guide to the Chronicles of Riddick, a series of short animated segments explaining the world of the film

Toombs’ Chase Log, a short film narrated by Nick Chinlund in character

A guided tour of the set by Vin Diesel, along with 360-degree panoramic views of eight sets from the film

On-set interviews with Twohy, Diesel, Dench, Urban, Colm Feore, Alexa Davelos, Thandie Newton and producer Scott Kroopf

Promotional interviews with Twohy, Diesel, Newton, Urban, Davelos and Feore

Easter egg

DISC THREE (LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE)

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the Theatrical Cut in the alternate 1.78:1 aspect ratio

Escape from Butcher Bay, a compilation of cutscenes from the acclaimed tie-in video game

The Lowdown, a television special produced to promote the film’s original release