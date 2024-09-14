Batman: The Complete Animated Series 12-Disc Blu-ray Set 63% Off Limited Time Deal

Batman- The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon has a great deal on Batman: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray collection from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The 12-disc box set is now just $29.99. That’s a 63% savings off the list price of $79.99!

The box set features a total of 109 episodes from the series that ran from 1992 to 1995 (Seasons One and Two) on Fox Kids, and the third season that aired from 1997 to 1999 on Kids’ WB. The boxed set also includes the feature films Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero.

Bonus Features

In-depth featurette on the Legendary Storytellers Behind the Series

Loads of In-Depth Featurettes

Commentaries on 12 Episodes with Animation Creators

Description: Now in High Definition, all 109 action-packed episodes, 35 hours of crime fighting! The critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning series, that redefined the complex super hero to the Dark Knight that fans love today is now available in a Blu-ray set! Also includes 2 Bonus Discs of Animated Films Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero!

Synopsis: “Batman: The Animated Series” is an American animated superhero television series based on the DC Comics superhero Batman. The show was developed by Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski, and produced by Warner Bros. Animation. The series was rebranded mid-way as “The Adventures of Batman & Robin.”