Martin Scorsese’s Bringing Out the Dead 4k Remaster Releasing On Ultra HD Blu-ray

Paramount Presents No. 47 "Bringing Out the Dead" (1999) 4k UHD/BD

Martin Scorsese’s Bringing Out the Dead (1999) starring Nicolas Cage and Patricia Arquette has been remastered in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition is part of the Paramount Presents series with approximately 50 titles (about half of which are 4k).

The film was remastered from a new transfer of the original camera negatives and is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. High Dynamic Range is offered through Dolby Vision and HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 with subtitles in English SDH.

Bringing Out the Dead on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is priced $30.79 (List: $39.99) on Amazon.

Product Description: 25 years ago, legendary director Martin Scorsese (KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON) reteamed with screenwriter Paul Schrader (TAXI DRIVER, RAGING BULL) for one of their most compelling gems of their storied careers—BRINGING OUT THE DEAD. Nicolas Cage is Frank Pierce, a paramedic on the brink of madness. Patricia Arquette is the daughter of a man Frank tried to save. Together, they’ll need to confront the ghosts of the past to discover redemption among the living. The powerhouse supporting cast includes John Goodman, Ving Rhames, Marc Anthony and Tom Sizemore. Featuring all-new interviews with Scorsese and Cage, this must-have limited-edition Paramount Presents marks the movie’s debut on both Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD, remastered from a new transfer of the original camera negative.

Logline: Haunted by the patients he failed to save, a monumentally burned-out Manhattan ambulance paramedic fights to maintain his sanity over three increasingly turbulent nights.