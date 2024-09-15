Home4k Blu-rayMartin Scorsese's Bringing Out the Dead 4k Remaster Releasing On Ultra HD...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

Martin Scorsese’s Bringing Out the Dead 4k Remaster Releasing On Ultra HD Blu-ray

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Bringing Out The Dead 4k UHD Paramount Presents No 47 open
Paramount Presents No. 47 “Bringing Out the Dead” (1999) 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

Martin Scorsese’s Bringing Out the Dead (1999) starring Nicolas Cage and Patricia Arquette has been remastered in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition is part of the Paramount Presents series with approximately 50 titles (about half of which are 4k).

The film was remastered from a new transfer of the original camera negatives and is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. High Dynamic Range is offered through Dolby Vision and HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 with subtitles in English SDH.

Bringing Out the Dead on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is priced $30.79 (List: $39.99) on Amazon.

Product Description: 25 years ago, legendary director Martin Scorsese (KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON) reteamed with screenwriter Paul Schrader (TAXI DRIVER, RAGING BULL) for one of their most compelling gems of their storied careers—BRINGING OUT THE DEAD. Nicolas Cage is Frank Pierce, a paramedic on the brink of madness. Patricia Arquette is the daughter of a man Frank tried to save. Together, they’ll need to confront the ghosts of the past to discover redemption among the living. The powerhouse supporting cast includes John Goodman, Ving Rhames, Marc Anthony and Tom Sizemore. Featuring all-new interviews with Scorsese and Cage, this must-have limited-edition Paramount Presents marks the movie’s debut on both Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD, remastered from a new transfer of the original camera negative.

Bringing out The Dead 4k UHD Paramount Presents No 47 specs
Bringing Out the Dead” (1999) 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

Logline: Haunted by the patients he failed to save, a monumentally burned-out Manhattan ambulance paramedic fights to maintain his sanity over three increasingly turbulent nights.

Previous article
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 17, 2024
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Limited Time Deal!

Apple Macbook Air 13-inch

Evil Final Season!



Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 17, 2024

HD Report - 0
Batman- The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray

Batman: The Complete Animated Series 12-Disc Blu-ray Set 63% Off Limited...

DealFinder - 0
MaXXXine Blu-ray

MaXXXine Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & Max

HD Report - 0