Reacher – Season Two Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD [Updated]

Reacher – Season Two Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

[Updated 8/22/24] The second season of Amazon Original Series Reacher will release on Blu-ray, DVD, and (just announced) 4k Blu-ray Disc from Paramount Home Media Distribution on September 17, 2024.

Season Two contains eight episodes from the show based on the novels by author Lee Child. The season began on December 15, 2023, and ended on January 19, 2024.

On Blu-ray Disc, Reacher is presented in 1080p (HD) at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, and German.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes are presented in 2160p resolution at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, with subtitles in English, English SDH, French, and German.

Reacher – Season Two is priced $26.82 (List: $31.99) on Blu-ray and $23.51 (List: $25.99) on DVD from Amazon. Pre-orders for the 4k Blu-ray edition are pending.

Reacher – Season One was released on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD in December 13, 2022.

Synopsis: REACHER IS BACK– and this time it’s personal. In the heart-pounding second season of REACHER, when members of Reacher’s (Alan Ritchson) old military unit start turning up dead, he’ll risk everything to get revenge. Joined by former teammates Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), forensic accountant Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), and fast-talking David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos), he’ll pursue a shadowy killer known as A.M. (Ferdinand Kingsley) while the stakes get deadlier at every turn.

Description: Reacher Season Two begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one. Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate. Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn and brings about questions of who has betrayed them—and who will die next?

Reacher – Season Two 4k Blu-ray

Reacher – Season Two Blu-ray

Reacher – Season Two DVD

Reacher – Season Two DVD Buy on Amazon

Article updated. Original publish date July 1, 2024.