Universal Classic Monsters: The Essential Collection Compiles 8 Films On 4k Blu-ray & Digital

Universal Classic Monsters: The Essential Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Universal Classic Monsters: The Essential Collection compiles eight films from Universal’s horror archives that have been previously released in single-movie Ultra HD Blu-ray editions, the Icons of Horror Collection, and the Limited Edition 8-Film Collection released in early 2024.

The collection includes Dracula (1931), Frankenstein (1931), The Mummy (1932), The Invisible Man (1933), The Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man (1941), Phantom of the Opera (1943), and Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954).

On 4k Blu-ray, the Universal Pictures movies are presented in 4k (2160p) with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Aspect ratios vary according to the film. English audio is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono as well as dubs in multiple languages (vary by film).

Universal Classic Monsters: The Essential Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital box set carries an MSRP of $129.99 US. Buy on Amazon

Universal Classic Monsters: The Essential Collection 8-Film 4k Blu-ray/Digital (Release Date: Sept. 17, 2024) Buy on Amazon
Universal Classic Monsters Limited Edition Collection 4k Blu-ray
Universal Classic Monsters Limited Edition 8-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital (Release Date: Feb 13, 2024) Buy on Amazon
Martin Scorsese’s Bringing Out the Dead 4k Remaster Releasing On Ultra HD Blu-ray
