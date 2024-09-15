Universal Classic Monsters: The Essential Collection Compiles 8 Films On 4k Blu-ray & Digital

Universal Classic Monsters: The Essential Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Universal Classic Monsters: The Essential Collection compiles eight films from Universal’s horror archives that have been previously released in single-movie Ultra HD Blu-ray editions, the Icons of Horror Collection, and the Limited Edition 8-Film Collection released in early 2024.

The collection includes Dracula (1931), Frankenstein (1931), The Mummy (1932), The Invisible Man (1933), The Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man (1941), Phantom of the Opera (1943), and Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954).

On 4k Blu-ray, the Universal Pictures movies are presented in 4k (2160p) with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Aspect ratios vary according to the film. English audio is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono as well as dubs in multiple languages (vary by film).

