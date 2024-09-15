The Crown: The Final Season Is Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD

The Crown: The Final Season Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Crown: The Sixth and Final Season will be released on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on September 17, 2024. The sixth season arrives just under a year after Season Five was released on physical media, and about one month before The Crown: The Complete Series hits stores on October 15, 2024.

The Netflix-distributed show ran from 2016 through 2023 and is the winner of multiple awards including twenty-one Primetime Emmys. The Blu-ray and DVD editions are packaged by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of The Crown are presented in 1920 x 1080p resolution at 2.00:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 in English, French, and German languages.

The Crown: The Sixth and Final Season on Blu-ray Disc is priced $41.49 (List: $55.99) and on DVD $27.99. Buy on Amazon.

The Crown: The Complete Series Blu-ray Collection is priced $149.99 (MSRP: $215.99). Buy on Amazon

Description: The Crown tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. The complete series boxset contains all six seasons of the award-winning show on high-definition Blu-rayTM disc with over 100 minutes of special features and a collectible 24-page photobook with a special message from Peter Morgan.

