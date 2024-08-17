When Titans Ruled The Earth Features Clash of the Titans & Wrath of the Titans In 4k UHD

When Titans Ruled The Earth: Clash of the Titans & Wrath of the Titans 4k Ultra HD 2-disc edition from Arrow Video Buy on Amazon

Arrow Video has packaged Clash of the Titans and Wrath of the Titans in a 4k UHD Blu-ray double feature titled “When Titans Ruled The Earth.” The 4k discs present both films in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

2-DISC 4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

4K Ultra HD (2160p) Blu-ray presentations in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of both films

Original 5.1 DTS-HD MA surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Illustrated collector’s book containing new writing by author and critic Guy Adams and film scholar Josh Nelson

Double-sided fold-out posters for each film featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Joe Wilson

Six postcard sized artcards

Reversible sleeves featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Joe Wilson

DISC 1 – CLASH OF THE TITANS

Scaling Mount Olympus, a brand new interview with producer Basil Iwanyk

Sam Worthington is Perseus

Zeus: Father of Gods and Men

Enter the World of Hades

Calibos: The Man Behind the Monster

Tenerife: A Continent on an Island

Scorpioch

Actors and Their Stunts

Wales: A Beautiful Scarred Landscape

Bringing Medusa to Life

Prepare for the Kraken!

Sam Worthington: An Action Hero for the Ages featurette

Alternate ending

Deleted scenes

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

DISC 2 – WRATH OF THE TITANS

Unleashing the Beasts, a brand new interview with producer Basil Iwanyk

Who Are the Titans?

Hephaestus: God of Fire

Lost in Tartarus’ Labyrinth

Creatures of the Titans

Path of Men (behind the scenes)

Battling the Chimera

Agenor: The Other Demi-God

The Cyclops Fight

Prison of the Titans

Minotaur: The Human Nightmare

The Heavens Raise Hell on Earth

Deleted scenes

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

The ultimate struggle for power. Men against kings, kings against gods. From such conflict legends are born! In Clash of the Titans, Perseus (Sam Worthington), son of a god but raised as a man, is helpless to save his family from Hades (Ralph Fiennes), vengeful god of the underworld. With nothing to lose, Perseus volunteers to lead a dangerous mission to defeat Hades before he can seize power from Zeus (Liam Neeson), king of the gods, and unleash hell on earth. Battling unholy demons and fearsome beasts, can Perseus accept his power and defy fate to create his own destiny?

Wrath of the Titans picks up ten years on from his heroic battle with the monstrous Kraken, with Perseus now living a quiet life by the sea with his young son. But war is raging between the gods and the Titans, and Perseus learns of a treacherous plan for world domination by his power-hungry uncle Hades and godly half-brother Ares (Édgar Ramírez). No longer able to ignore his calling, Perseus joins forces with warrior queen Andromeda (Rosamund Pike), Poseidon’s demigod son Agenor (Toby Kebbell) and fallen god Hephaestus (Bill Nighy) to enter the underworld, rescue the banished Zeus and overthrow the Titans once and for all.

A star-studded cast delivers legendary performances under the direction of Louis Leterrier (The Transporter, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) and Jonathan Liebesman (Darkness Falls, Battle: Los Angeles) in two action-packed tales of mythic high adventure, presented for the first time on home video in stunning 4K Ultra HD.