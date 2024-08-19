Home4k Blu-rayHalo: Season Two Released In 4-Disc 4k Blu-ray Standard Edition
Halo: Season Two Released In 4-Disc 4k Blu-ray Standard Edition

Halo- Season Two 4k Blu-ray standard
Halo: Season Two 4k Blu-ray

Halo: Season Two is getting a second release on 4k Blu-ray Disc, this time in a standard plastic case with slipcover (previously released in SteelBook packaging, see below). The 4-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution arrives Aug. 20, 2024.

The 4-disc editions include all episodes of the show that premiered from February to March, 2024 on Paramount+. In 4k, Halo is presented in 2160p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10. The sound is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby True HD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, and French.

The standard 4k Blu-ray edition of Halo: Season Two ($39.99) is currently priced a few dollars less than the 4k SteelBook edition ($42.99) on Amazon.

Special Features

  • Halo The Series: Declassified; Eps 1-8 
  • Silver Team Returns 
  • Building a Covenant Warship 
  • The House of Soren 
  • Writing for Halo S2 
  • Bigger Better Props 
  • and much more!
Halo- Season Two 4k SteelBook
Halo: Season Two 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Halo- Season Two 4k Blu-ray standard specs
Halo: Season Two 4k Blu-ray

The release of Halo: Season Two follows the physical media editions of Halo: Season One released in September of 2022, which also included a Limited Edition SteelBook.

Synopsis: Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant are preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction — the Halo.

HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

