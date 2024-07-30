Let Him Go Starring Kevin Costner Gets A 4k Blu-ray Upgrade With Dolby Atmos

Let Him Go (2020) on 4k Blu-ray

Universal’s Let Him Go starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane is getting a 4k Blu-ray upgrade on August 20, 2204. The film, previously released on HD (1080p) Blu-ray, was premiered in theaters in November, 2020 following a delay because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On 4k Blu-ray, Let Him Go is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1, with subtitles in English SDH and Spanish. A Spanish language audio track is offered in Dolby Digital 5.1.

Bonus features include The Making of Let Him Go, the Blackledges: Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, and Lighting the Way: Thomas Bezucha.

The combo edition from Universal Studios includes a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Code. Pre-orders are pending.

Let Him Go is also available in 4k/HDR10+/5.1 from Apple TV and 4k/HDR from other digital sellers. The Dolby Atmos audio is only available on 4k Blu-ray Disc at this time.

Description: Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Kevin Costner) and his wife Margaret (Diane Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from a dangerous family living off the grid. They soon discover that the Weboy family has no intention of letting the child go, forcing George and Margaret to fight for their family.