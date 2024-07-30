Home4k Blu-rayLet Him Go Starring Kevin Costner Gets A 4k Blu-ray Upgrade With...
Let Him Go Starring Kevin Costner Gets A 4k Blu-ray Upgrade With Dolby Atmos

Let Him Go 4k Blu-ray
Let Him Go (2020) on 4k Blu-ray

Universal’s Let Him Go starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane is getting a 4k Blu-ray upgrade on August 20, 2204. The film, previously released on HD (1080p) Blu-ray, was premiered in theaters in November, 2020 following a delay because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On 4k Blu-ray, Let Him Go is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1, with subtitles in English SDH and Spanish. A Spanish language audio track is offered in Dolby Digital 5.1.

Bonus features include The Making of Let Him Go, the Blackledges: Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, and Lighting the Way: Thomas Bezucha.

The combo edition from Universal Studios includes a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Code. Pre-orders are pending.

Let Him Go is also available in 4k/HDR10+/5.1 from Apple TV and 4k/HDR from other digital sellers. The Dolby Atmos audio is only available on 4k Blu-ray Disc at this time.

Description: Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Kevin Costner) and his wife Margaret (Diane Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from a dangerous family living off the grid. They soon discover that the Weboy family has no intention of letting the child go, forcing George and Margaret to fight for their family.

Let Him Go 4k Blu-ray specs
