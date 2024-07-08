New On Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray: Challengers, Civil War, The Boy and the Heron, Twister & more!

New this week on 4k Blu-ray for the first time, 90s disaster film Twister arrives in a standard and Limited Edition SteelBook anticipating the theatrical release of Twisters this month. On Blu-ray, Challengers starring Zendaya arrives in a single-disc Blu-ray/Digital edition that features Dolby Atmos audio. Oscar-winning animated film The Boy and the Heron finally releases in physical media formats in the US including 4k Blu-ray and a 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook. And, A24’s Civil War hits stores on in all disc formats including an Amazon-exclusive 4k Blu-ray edition featuring Q&A sessions with director Alex Garland and cast members. See more releases below with links to purchase from Amazon and other retailers.
Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, July 9, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- Boy Kills World (2024) Lionsgate NEW
- Blown Away (1994) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber NEW
- Civil War (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital A24 NEW
- Civil War (2024) Amazon Exclusive A24 NEW
- Dark Angel (1990) Shout! Studios NEW
- Ghoulies II (1988) 2-disc Collector’s Edition MVD NEW
- Le Samouraï (1967) Criterion Collection NEW
- The Boy and the Heron (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray GKIDS/Shout! Factory NEW
- The Boy and the Heron (2023) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook GKIDS/Shout! Factory NEW
- Twister (1996) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. NEW
- Twister (1996) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. NEW
- Turbulence (1997) Kino Lorber NEW
Blu-ray
- Abigail (2024) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Universal NEW
- Blown Away (1994) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber NEW
- Boy Kills World (2024) Lionsgate NEW
- Challengers (2024) Warner Bros. NEW
- Civil War (2024) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital A24 NEW
- Dark Angel (1990) Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios NEW
- Doctor Who: Tom Baker Complete Season Four NEW
- Ghoulies II (1988) 2-disc Collector’s Edition MVD NEW
- Le Samouraï (1967) Criterion Collection NEW
- Lilies (1997) Strand Releasing NEW
- Point Break (1991) – Limited Edition Steelbook NEW
- Street Scene (1931) New 4k Restoration NEW
- Titanic The Musical (2023) Liberator Films NEW
- The Boy and the Heron (2023) Blu-ray/DVD GKIDS/Shout! Factory NEW
- The Country Girl (1954) 70th Anniversary KL Studio Classics NEW
- The World Of Kanako (2014) NEW
- True Detective: Night Country – Season 4 HBO NEW
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.