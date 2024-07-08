New On Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray: Challengers, Civil War, The Boy and the Heron, Twister & more!

New this week on 4k Blu-ray for the first time, 90s disaster film Twister arrives in a standard and Limited Edition SteelBook anticipating the theatrical release of Twisters this month. On Blu-ray, Challengers starring Zendaya arrives in a single-disc Blu-ray/Digital edition that features Dolby Atmos audio. Oscar-winning animated film The Boy and the Heron finally releases in physical media formats in the US including 4k Blu-ray and a 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook. And, A24’s Civil War hits stores on in all disc formats including an Amazon-exclusive 4k Blu-ray edition featuring Q&A sessions with director Alex Garland and cast members. See more releases below with links to purchase from Amazon and other retailers.

Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, July 9, 2024

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

