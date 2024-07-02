New Movie Releases On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, July 2, 2024

Here’s a look at all the new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases for Tuesday, July 2, 2024. At the top of our top picks is Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver (1976) in a single-disc 4k Blu-ray Limited SteelBook Edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) releases on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time to celebrate the film’s 20th Anniversary in a 3-disc edition that includes Theatrical, Extended, and Unrated Cuts. Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (1973) gets added to The Criterion Collection 4k Blu-ray editions. And, there are several reissues of previously upgraded 4k movies including Natural Born Killers, Angel Has Fallen, and Point Break (1991). See the list below for more titles with links to purchase from Amazon and Walmart.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releasese, July 2, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 20th Anniv. Paramount NEW
- Angel Has Fallen (2019) 4k Walmart Exclusive SteelBook NEW
- Blown Away (1994) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber NEW
- Narrow Margin (1990) Kino Lorber NEW
- Natural Born Killers (1994) 4k SteelBook resissue NEW
- Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (1973) Criterion Collection NEW
- Point Break (1991) – Limited Edition Steelbook NEW
- Taxi Driver (1976) 4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW
- The Guyver (1991) 4-disc Limited Collector’s Edition NEW
- The Meg (2018) – Walmart Exclusive 4k SteelBook NEW
- UHF (1989) 2-disc 35th Anniversary Edition NEW
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (2002) Shout! Studios NEW
2k Blu-ray
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 20th Anniv. Paramount NEW
- Angel Has Fallen (2019) 4k Walmart Exclusive SteelBook NEW
- Blown Away (1994) Kino Lorber NEW
- Bungo Stray Dogs – Season 4 NEW
- Evangelion: 3.0+1.11 Thrice Upon a Time – Limited Edition Steelbook NEW
- First Spaceship on Venus (1960) NEW
- Icons Unearthed: The Simpsons – The Origins (2022) NEW
- Narrow Margin (1990) Kino Lorber NEW
- Natural Born Killers (1994) 4k SteelBook resissue NEW
- Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (1973) Criterion Collection NEW
- Point Break (1991) – Limited Edition Steelbook NEW
- The Guyver (1991) Special Edition NEW
- The Guyver (1991) 4-disc Limited Collector’s Edition NEW
- The Meg (2018) – Walmart Exclusive 4k SteelBook NEW
- UHF (1989) 2-disc 35th Anniversary Edition NEW
- Vinland Saga – Season 2 Part 1 NEW
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (2002) Shout! Studios NEW
- Who’s That Girl (1987) NEW
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.