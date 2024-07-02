Home4k Blu-rayNew Movie Releases On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, July 2, 2024
New Movie Releases On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, July 2, 2024

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 4k Blu-ray
Taxi Driver (1976) 4k Blu-ray
Vinland Saga - Season 2 Part 1 Blu-ray
Narrow Margin 1990 4k Blu-ray
Evangelion- 3.0+1.11 Thrice Upon a Time Blu-ray SteelBook
Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid 4k UHD
Weird- The Al Yankovic Story 2002 4k UHD

Here’s a look at all the new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases for Tuesday, July 2, 2024. At the top of our top picks is Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver (1976) in a single-disc 4k Blu-ray Limited SteelBook Edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) releases on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time to celebrate the film’s 20th Anniversary in a 3-disc edition that includes Theatrical, Extended, and Unrated Cuts. Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (1973) gets added to The Criterion Collection 4k Blu-ray editions. And, there are several reissues of previously upgraded 4k movies including Natural Born Killers, Angel Has Fallen, and Point Break (1991). See the list below for more titles with links to purchase from Amazon and Walmart.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releasese, July 2, 2024

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

The Chronicles Of Riddick 4k Restoration Features Theatrical & Director’s Cuts + Alternate Aspect Ratio
