Giveaway: Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Final Season On Blu-ray Disc

We’re giving away three copies of Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Final Season courtesy of Paramount Home Media Distribution on Blu-ray Disc to three random winners.

To enter, just Repost on X and Follow Us (post embedded below). Not an X member? You can also enter by commenting below using your email address.

Winners must be able to be contacted via X with Direct Messages turned on, or, by a valid email address used to comment. Winners should respond within 48 hours after being notified.

The giveaway ends on Tuesday, April 1st 2025 at midnight Pacific Time. Only US residents are eligible to win and receive a shipment via USPS.

Stay Tuned! We’ll be giving away copies of Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series on Blu-ray very soon!

See full giveaway rules.

