The Garfield Movie Release Dates In Theaters, Digital, Blu-ray, & DVD [Updated]

Sony Pictures’ The Garfield Movie releases in US theaters on May 24, 2024 and will soon be available in home media formats.

The movie is dated for release first in digital incuding 4k UHD on July 9, 2024. Physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD are expected early September, 2024.

The Garfield Movie is available to order from Amazon Prime Video and other digital movie sellers for $24.99 (in Digital 4k UHD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos where available).

The Blu-ray combo edition includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The Blu-ray edition of The Garfield Movie is priced $24.99 while the DVD is priced $22.99. Buy on Amazon

Logline: After Garfield’s unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, ragged alley cat Vic, he and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered lives to join Vic on a risky heist.

Synopsis: Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

