A24’s Civil War Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, DVD, + Amazon Exclusive 4k Edition [Updated]

Civil War (2024) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Alex Garland’s Civil War starring Kirsten Dunst will be released on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, and in an Amazon Exclusive 4k Blu-ray edition. The physical media editions from A24 will arrive on July 9, following an early digital premiere on May 24, 2024.

Civil War is presented at 1.85:1 (16×9) aspect ratio in 2160p (4k Blu-ray/Digital) and 1080p (2k Blu-ray/Digital). Both Blu-ray formats feature Dolby Atmos audio in English, along with Dolby 5.1 in Spanish. Subtitles are provided in English SDH and Spanish.

Bonus features include Torn Asunder: Waging Alex Garland’s Civil War 6-Part Documentary plus the theatrical trailer.

Civil War is priced $34.99 (4k Blu-ray Amazon Exclusive), $42.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $39.99 (2k Blu-ray).

Logline: A journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

4k Blu-ray

Civil War (2024) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Amazon Exclusive 4k Blu-ray

Civil War (2024) 4k Blu-ray Amazon Exclusive Buy on Amazon

Digital 4k UHD

Civil War (2024) Digital 4k UHD Buy/Rent on Amazon

Article updated. Original publish date April 17, 2024.