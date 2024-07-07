The Boy and the Heron Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray Featuring Japanese & English Dolby Atmos

Oscar-winning Japanese animated film The Boy and the Heron (2023) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc in 2-disc combo editions, as well as a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook from GKIDS and Shout! Studios on July 9, 2024.
On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR (HDR10 compatible). And, both the Japanese & English audio tracks feature Dolby Atmos immersive audio formats. The audio on the 2k Blu-ray is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1.
Special bonus features include feature-length storyboards, interviews with Composer Joe Hisaishi, Producer Toshio Suzuki, and Supervising Animator Takeshi Honda, draming with Takeshi Honda, “Spinning Globe” music video, teasers, and trailers.
The Boy and the Heron (2023) is priced $39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $34.98 (Blu-ray), $44.98 (4k SteelBook) and $19.99 (Digital).
4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Features
DISC ONE (4K UHD):
- In Dolby Vision (HDR10 Compatible)
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 Surround English, DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 Surround Japanese, Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Spanish, Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround English AD
DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 Surround English, DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 Surround Japanese, Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Spanish, Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround English AD
- Interview With Composer Joe Hisaishi
- Interview With Producer Toship Suzuki
- Interview With Animation Supervisor Takeshi Honda
- Drawing With Takeshi Honda
- Storyboard Reel
- Spinning Globe Music Video
- Teasers & Trailers
Description: From the legendary Studio Ghibli and director Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away) comes an Academy Award®-winning* new fantasy adventure. After losing his mother during the war, young Mahito moves to his family’s estate in the countryside. There, a series of mysterious events leads him to a secluded and ancient tower, home to a mischievous gray heron. When Mahito’s new stepmother disappears, he follows the gray heron into a fantastic world shared by the living and the dead. As he embarks on an epic journey, Mahito must uncover the secrets of this world and the truth about himself.
Article updated. Original publish date April 30, 2024.