Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy Celebrates 20 Years With 4k UHD Upgrade

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 4k Blu-ray
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) is releasing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time to celebrate the film’s 20th Anniversary since premiering in theaters. The movie stars Will Ferrell as insecure newscaster Ron Burgundy, with supporting cast members that include Christina Applegate and Steve Carell.

On 4k Blu-ray, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is presented in 2160p resolution at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

This is a 2-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution that includes a 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy 20th Anniversary Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital combo edition is priced $23.19 (List $25.99) on Amazon.

Logline: In the 1970s, an anchorman’s stint as San Diego’s top-rated newsreader is challenged when an ambitious newswoman becomes his co-anchor.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Description: Hotshot television anchorman Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) welcomes upstart reporter Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) into the male-dominated world of 1970s broadcast news — that is, until the talented female journalist begins to outshine Burgundy on air. Soon he grows jealous, begins a bitter feud with Veronica and eventually makes a vulgar slip on live TV that ruins his career. However, when an outrageous story breaks at the San Diego Zoo, Ron may get a chance to redeem himself.

