HomeDealsDeal Alert: Save $100 On Bose QuietComfort Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
DealsHeadphonesNews

Deal Alert: Save $100 On Bose QuietComfort Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones
Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Wireless Headphones Buy on Amazon

Right now, Amazon has a great deal on a pair of Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth headphones. The list-priced $349 headphones are now priced $249 for a huge $100 savings for a limited time.

Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth wireless headphones feature Active Over Ear Noise Cancelling and Mic, Deep Bass and Adjustable EQ, a wired option with an included cable, and up to 24 hours of playtime. Two listening options include Quiet and Aware Modes that let you toggle between full noise cancelling or full awareness.

Colors for the Bose QuietComfort on sale include Black, Blue Dusk, and Chilled Lilac. The Spring Sale ends today so jump over to Amazon to grab this deal while it lasts.

Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones open
Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Wireless Headphones Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Paddington In Peru Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1923 New Season!



The World of Sonic the Hedgehog!



Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Middle-Earth 6 Films In 4k

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Paddington In Peru Blu-ray

Paddington In Peru Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

HD Report - 0
Sean Connery 6-Film Collection FPO

James Bond Films Starring Sean Connery Releasing In 4k/HDR For The...

HD Report - 0
Star Wars- The Skywalker Saga front

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 9-Movie Limited Edition 4K Box Set...

DealFinder - 0