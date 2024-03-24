Bound (1996) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray The Criterion Collection Buy on Amazon

The Wachowski’s “Bound” (1996) is getting its first 4k release from The Criterion Collection on June 18th, 2024.

The film will arrive on Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) in a 2-disc edition with a Blu-ray copy and a single-disc Blu-ray edition with the newly restored film in HD (1080p). Both disc editions are formatted with a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround soundtrack. And, English subtitles are provided for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Bonus features include audio commentary from directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski, a new video essay by film critic Christina Newland, six interview programs, and more.

“Bound” (1996) is list priced $39.95 (Blu-ray) and $49.95 (4k Blu-ray). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

DIRECTOR-APPROVED BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

New 4K digital restoration, supervised and approved by cinematographer Bill Pope, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

Audio commentary featuring directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski; actors Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, and Jennifer Tilly; editor Zach Staenberg; and technical consultant Susie Bright

New video essay by film critic Christina Newland

Six interview programs featuring Gershon, Pantoliano, Pope, Staenberg, Tilly, actor Christopher Meloni, composer Don Davis, title designer Patti Podesta, and film scholars Jennifer Moorman and B. Ruby Rich

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Before they blew the world’s mind with The Matrix, Lana and Lilly Wachowski delivered a jolt of pure pulp pleasure with their hyperstylish debut, which puts a deliciously sapphic spin on a crackerjack caper premise. When butch plumber Corky (Gina Gershon) catches the eye of alluring femme (fatale) Violet (Jennifer Tilly), little does she know she’s about to be drawn into both a torrid affair and a high-stakes heist that will pit the pair against the mob. With crackling dialogue, luscious neonoir cinematography, and live-wire performances by Gershon, Tilly, and Joe Pantoliano, Bound is a genre-reimagining joyride that keeps both the tension and the erotic heat rising through each crazily careening twist.