Home4k Blu-rayThe Wachowski's Bound (1996) is getting its first 4k release from The...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

The Wachowski’s Bound (1996) is getting its first 4k release from The Criterion Collection

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Bound 1996 4k UHD Criterion
Bound (1996) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray The Criterion Collection Buy on Amazon

The Wachowski’s “Bound” (1996) is getting its first 4k release from The Criterion Collection on June 18th, 2024.

The film will arrive on Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) in a 2-disc edition with a Blu-ray copy and a single-disc Blu-ray edition with the newly restored film in HD (1080p). Both disc editions are formatted with a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround soundtrack. And, English subtitles are provided for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Bonus features include audio commentary from directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski, a new video essay by film critic Christina Newland, six interview programs, and more.

“Bound” (1996) is list priced $39.95 (Blu-ray) and $49.95 (4k Blu-ray). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

DIRECTOR-APPROVED BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

  • New 4K digital restoration, supervised and approved by cinematographer Bill Pope, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • Audio commentary featuring directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski; actors Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, and Jennifer Tilly; editor Zach Staenberg; and technical consultant Susie Bright
  • New video essay by film critic Christina Newland
  • Six interview programs featuring Gershon, Pantoliano, Pope, Staenberg, Tilly, actor Christopher Meloni, composer Don Davis, title designer Patti Podesta, and film scholars Jennifer Moorman and B. Ruby Rich
  • Trailers
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
Bound 1996 4k UHD Criterion
Bound (1996) Blu-ray The Criterion Collection Buy on Amazon

Before they blew the world’s mind with The Matrix, Lana and Lilly Wachowski delivered a jolt of pure pulp pleasure with their hyperstylish debut, which puts a deliciously sapphic spin on a crackerjack caper premise. When butch plumber Corky (Gina Gershon) catches the eye of alluring femme (fatale) Violet (Jennifer Tilly), little does she know she’s about to be drawn into both a torrid affair and a high-stakes heist that will pit the pair against the mob. With crackling dialogue, luscious neonoir cinematography, and live-wire performances by Gershon, Tilly, and Joe Pantoliano, Bound is a genre-reimagining joyride that keeps both the tension and the erotic heat rising through each crazily careening twist.

Bound 1996 Gina Gershon movie still 1
Bound 1996 Gina Gershon movie still 2
Bound 1996 Jennifer Tilly Joe Pantoliano movie still 1
Bound 1996 Jennifer Tilly movie still 1
Previous article
Rango starring Johnny Depp gets its first 4k Blu-ray Release in a Limited Edition SteelBook
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

James Cameron Films in 4k!

The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
True Lies (1994) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Rango 4K UHD Blu-ray Steelbook open crop

Rango starring Johnny Depp gets its first 4k Blu-ray Release in...

HD Report - 0
To Die For 4k UHD Criterion

To Die For (1995) starring Nicole Kidman restored & remastered in...

HD Report - 0
Wednesday: The Complete First Season

Wednesday: The Complete First Season Is Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report - 0