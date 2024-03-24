The Wachowski’s “Bound” (1996) is getting its first 4k release from The Criterion Collection on June 18th, 2024.
The film will arrive on Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) in a 2-disc edition with a Blu-ray copy and a single-disc Blu-ray edition with the newly restored film in HD (1080p). Both disc editions are formatted with a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround soundtrack. And, English subtitles are provided for the deaf and hard of hearing.
Bonus features include audio commentary from directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski, a new video essay by film critic Christina Newland, six interview programs, and more.
“Bound” (1996) is list priced $39.95 (Blu-ray) and $49.95 (4k Blu-ray). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
DIRECTOR-APPROVED BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES
- New 4K digital restoration, supervised and approved by cinematographer Bill Pope, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
- Audio commentary featuring directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski; actors Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, and Jennifer Tilly; editor Zach Staenberg; and technical consultant Susie Bright
- New video essay by film critic Christina Newland
- Six interview programs featuring Gershon, Pantoliano, Pope, Staenberg, Tilly, actor Christopher Meloni, composer Don Davis, title designer Patti Podesta, and film scholars Jennifer Moorman and B. Ruby Rich
- Trailers
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
Before they blew the world’s mind with The Matrix, Lana and Lilly Wachowski delivered a jolt of pure pulp pleasure with their hyperstylish debut, which puts a deliciously sapphic spin on a crackerjack caper premise. When butch plumber Corky (Gina Gershon) catches the eye of alluring femme (fatale) Violet (Jennifer Tilly), little does she know she’s about to be drawn into both a torrid affair and a high-stakes heist that will pit the pair against the mob. With crackling dialogue, luscious neonoir cinematography, and live-wire performances by Gershon, Tilly, and Joe Pantoliano, Bound is a genre-reimagining joyride that keeps both the tension and the erotic heat rising through each crazily careening twist.