Home4k Blu-rayRoboCop 2 Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In This 2-disc Collector's Edition
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

RoboCop 2 Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In This 2-disc Collector’s Edition

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Robocop 2 blu-ray Blu-ray angle
Robocop 2 Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

RoboCop 2 (1990) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in this Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory’s Scream Factory label. The 2-disc physical media edition arrives June 18, 2024, and includes a 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray presentation of the newly remastered film.

The new remaster was derived from a 4k scan of the original camera negatives and presents Robocop 2 in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack.

Bonus features include audio commentary, “Corporate Wars: The Making of Robocop 2,” “Machine Parts: The FX Of Robocop 2,” “OCP Declassified,” and more.

RoboCop 2 on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray copy is priced $33.99 (List: $39.99) on Amazon.

Bonus Content

  • 4K Scan from the Original Camera Negative
  • Audio Commentary with Author/CG Supervisor Paul M. Sammon
  • Audio Commentary with The Makers of RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop Documentary
  • Corporate Wars: The Making of Robocop 2
  • Machine Parts: The FX Of Robocop 2
  • Robo-Fabricator
  • OCP Declassified
  • Adapting Frank Miller’s Robocop 2
  • Trailers & TV Spots
  • Image Galleries

Logline: RoboCop returns to protect the citizens of old Detroit but faces a deadly challenge when a rogue OCP member secretly creates a new, evil RoboCop 2.

RoboCop 2 pits two unstoppable cyborgs against each other in a battle to the death! When Detroit’s descent into chaos is further compounded by a police department strike and a new designer drug called “Nuke,” only RoboCop can stop the mayhem. But in his way are an evil corporation that profits from Motor City crime and a bigger and tougher cyborg with a deadly directive: Take out RoboCop. Containing the latest gadgetry and weaponry as well as the mind of the madman who designed “Nuke,” this new cyborg isn’t just more sophisticated than his predecessor…he’s psychotic and out of control! And it’s going to take everything RoboCop has—maybe even his life—to save Detroit from complete and utter anarchy.

Previous article
Kung Fu Panda 4 Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital [Updated]
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Fire HD10 Tablet Only $95!

Fire HD10 10.1

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Kung Fu Panda 4 Walmart Limited Edition Movie Gift Set

Kung Fu Panda 4 Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray &...

HD Report - 0
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie 4k SteelBook

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie Releasing In 4k For The First Time

HD Report - 0
The Magnificent Seven (1960) - Limited Edition Steelbook 

The Magnificent Seven (1960) Arriving In A Limited Edition 4k Steelbook 

HD Report - 0