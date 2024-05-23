RoboCop 2 Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In This 2-disc Collector’s Edition

Robocop 2 Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

RoboCop 2 (1990) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in this Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory’s Scream Factory label. The 2-disc physical media edition arrives June 18, 2024, and includes a 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray presentation of the newly remastered film.

The new remaster was derived from a 4k scan of the original camera negatives and presents Robocop 2 in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack.

Bonus features include audio commentary, “Corporate Wars: The Making of Robocop 2,” “Machine Parts: The FX Of Robocop 2,” “OCP Declassified,” and more.

RoboCop 2 on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray copy is priced $33.99 (List: $39.99) on Amazon.

Bonus Content

4K Scan from the Original Camera Negative

Audio Commentary with Author/CG Supervisor Paul M. Sammon

Audio Commentary with The Makers of RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop Documentary

Corporate Wars: The Making of Robocop 2

Machine Parts: The FX Of Robocop 2

Robo-Fabricator

OCP Declassified

Adapting Frank Miller’s Robocop 2

Trailers & TV Spots

Image Galleries

Logline: RoboCop returns to protect the citizens of old Detroit but faces a deadly challenge when a rogue OCP member secretly creates a new, evil RoboCop 2.

RoboCop 2 pits two unstoppable cyborgs against each other in a battle to the death! When Detroit’s descent into chaos is further compounded by a police department strike and a new designer drug called “Nuke,” only RoboCop can stop the mayhem. But in his way are an evil corporation that profits from Motor City crime and a bigger and tougher cyborg with a deadly directive: Take out RoboCop. Containing the latest gadgetry and weaponry as well as the mind of the madman who designed “Nuke,” this new cyborg isn’t just more sophisticated than his predecessor…he’s psychotic and out of control! And it’s going to take everything RoboCop has—maybe even his life—to save Detroit from complete and utter anarchy.

