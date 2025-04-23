Home4k Blu-raySinners Is Releasing In This Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDNews

Sinners Is Releasing In This Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Sinners (2025) 4k UHD SteelBook open
Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners (2025) is releasing in this Limited Edition 4k SteelBook from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The 2-disc edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Sinners will also be available in standard 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions, each with a code to redeem a Digital Copy. And, the film will premiere in Digital formats including 4k UHD. See pre-order links below.

Release dates, bonus materials, and disc specs are pending.

Pre-orders

  • Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon
  • Sinners (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon
  • Sinners (2025) HD Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon
  • Sinners (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD Warner Bros. Prime Video

Logline: Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Previous article
Ted Lasso Collected 3 Seasons In 7-Disc Blu-ray Set Discounted 31%
Next article
Dark City Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray (Director’s & Theatrical Cuts)
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

The World of Sonic the Hedgehog!



Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Dark City 4k UHD 2-Disc Limited Edition Arrow Video open

Dark City Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray (Director’s & Theatrical Cuts)

HD Report - 0
Ted Lasso- The Richmond Way Blu-ray

Ted Lasso Collected 3 Seasons In 7-Disc Blu-ray Set Discounted 31%

HD Report - 0
Barry Lyndon 1975 4k UHD Criterion

Stanley Kubrick Masterpiece Barry Lyndon Finally Restored In 4k Dolby Vision/HDR

HD Report - 0