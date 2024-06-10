Home4k Blu-rayNew Movie Releases On Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray June 11, 2024
New Movie Releases On Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray June 11, 2024

Want to know what’s new in Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray movie releases for Tuesday, June 11st? One of the more anticipated films, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, arrives in several physical media formats and features Dolby Atmos audio on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. The movie will also release later this month in the Godzilla / Kong 5-Film Monsterverse Collection on 4k Blu-ray with Digital Copies.

From DreamWorks/Universal Pictures, Shrek Forever After arrives on 4k Blu-ray for the first time and has also been packaged in 4-Movie Collection with Digital Copies. La Femme Nikita (1990), Species II (1998), Mute Witness (1995) and The Valiant Ones (1975) are among movies releasing on 4k Blu-ray for the first time this week.

On 2k Blu-ray, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning, Doctor Who: The Celestial Toymaker, Immaculate (2024), Querelle (1982), South Park: Joining the Panderverse (2023), and Superman & Lois: The Complete Third Season are among new releases. See more new physical media releases this week with links to Amazon.

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, June 11, 2024

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are our picks from last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

