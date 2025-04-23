Dark City Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray (Director’s & Theatrical Cuts)

Alex Proyas noir tech film Dark City (1988) is releasing on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a Limited Edition from Arrow Video. The 2-disc edition arrives on June 24, 2025 and includes 4k presentations of both the Director’s and Theatrical Cuts of the film.
The Limited Edition packages collectible items including a 60-page book, double-sided fold-out poster, and reproduction art cards. Bonus features such as interviews, audio commentary, and storyboards are included on the 4k Blu-rays. (See details and product photo below.)
On 4k Blu-ray the movie is presented in 2160p (4k) at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. High Dynamic Range is offered in Dolby Vision and HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, and stereo.
Dark City (1998) 2-disc 4k UHD Limited Edition is list priced $59.95. Buy on Amazon
Dark City stars Rufus Sewell (John Murdoch), Kiefer Sutherland (Dr. Daniel Schreber), and Jennifer Connelly (Emma Murdoch). The film is known for its visually striking noir aesthetic and mind-bending sci-fi narrative.
Logline: A man struggles with memories of his past, which include a wife he cannot remember and a nightmarish world no one else ever seems to wake up from.
Special Features
- Brand new 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negatives approved by director of photography Dariusz Wolski
- 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Blu-ray presentations of both the Director’s Cut and Theatrical Cut of the film
- Original DTS-HD MA 5.1, stereo 2.0 and new Dolby Atmos audio options for both cuts of the film
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- 60-page perfect bound collectors book featuring new writing by author Richard Kadrey, and film critics Sabina Stent, Virat Nehru and Martyn Pedler
- Limited edition packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork by Doug John Miller
- Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Doug John Miller
- Three postcard-sized reproduction art cards
- Postcard from Shell Beach
- Dr Schreber business card
- DISC 1: DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Brand new audio commentary by director Alex Proyas
- Brand new audio commentary with Craig Anderson, Bruce Isaacs and Herschel Isaacs, co-hosts of the Film Versus Film podcast
- Archive audio commentary by director Alex Proyas
- Archive audio commentary by film critic Roger Ebert
- Archive audio commentary by writers Lem Dobbs and David S. Goyer
- Archive introduction by Alex Proyas
- Return to Dark City, a new hour-long documentary featuring interviews with director Alex Proyas, producer Andrew Mason, production designers Patrick Tatopoulos and George Liddle, costume designer Liz Keough, storyboard artist Peter Pound, director of pho
- Rats in a Maze, a new visual essay by film scholar Alexandra West
- I’m as Much in the Dark as You Are, a new visual essay by film scholar Josh Nelson on film noir and identity in Dark City
- Design & Storyboards
- DISC 2: THEATRICAL CUT
- Archive audio commentary by director Alex Proyas, writers Lem Dobbs & David S. Goyer, director of photography Dariusz Wolski and production designer Patrick Tatopoulos
- Archive audio commentary by film critic Roger Ebert
- Memories of Shell Beach, a 2008 featurette in which cast and crew look back at the making of the film from concept to reception
- Architecture of Dreams, a 2008 featurette presenting five perspectives on the themes and meanings of the film
- Theatrical trailer
- Image gallery