Home4k Blu-rayDark City Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray (Director's & Theatrical Cuts)
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Dark City Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray (Director’s & Theatrical Cuts)

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Dark City 4k UHD 2-Disc Limited Edition Arrow Video
Dark City (1998) Limited Edition Theatrical & Director’s Cuts Buy on Amazon

Alex Proyas noir tech film Dark City (1988) is releasing on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a Limited Edition from Arrow Video. The 2-disc edition arrives on June 24, 2025 and includes 4k presentations of both the Director’s and Theatrical Cuts of the film.

The Limited Edition packages collectible items including a 60-page book, double-sided fold-out poster, and reproduction art cards. Bonus features such as interviews, audio commentary, and storyboards are included on the 4k Blu-rays. (See details and product photo below.)

On 4k Blu-ray the movie is presented in 2160p (4k) at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. High Dynamic Range is offered in Dolby Vision and HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, and stereo.

Dark City (1998) 2-disc 4k UHD Limited Edition is list priced $59.95. Buy on Amazon

Dark City stars Rufus Sewell (John Murdoch), Kiefer Sutherland (Dr. Daniel Schreber), and Jennifer Connelly (Emma Murdoch). The film is known for its visually striking noir aesthetic and mind-bending sci-fi narrative.

Logline: A man struggles with memories of his past, which include a wife he cannot remember and a nightmarish world no one else ever seems to wake up from.

Special Features

  • Brand new 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negatives approved by director of photography Dariusz Wolski
  • 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Blu-ray presentations of both the Director’s Cut and Theatrical Cut of the film
  • Original DTS-HD MA 5.1, stereo 2.0 and new Dolby Atmos audio options for both cuts of the film
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • 60-page perfect bound collectors book featuring new writing by author Richard Kadrey, and film critics Sabina Stent, Virat Nehru and Martyn Pedler
  • Limited edition packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork by Doug John Miller
  • Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Doug John Miller
  • Three postcard-sized reproduction art cards
  • Postcard from Shell Beach
  • Dr Schreber business card
  • DISC 1: DIRECTOR’S CUT
  • Brand new audio commentary by director Alex Proyas
  • Brand new audio commentary with Craig Anderson, Bruce Isaacs and Herschel Isaacs, co-hosts of the Film Versus Film podcast
  • Archive audio commentary by director Alex Proyas
  • Archive audio commentary by film critic Roger Ebert
  • Archive audio commentary by writers Lem Dobbs and David S. Goyer
  • Archive introduction by Alex Proyas
  • Return to Dark City, a new hour-long documentary featuring interviews with director Alex Proyas, producer Andrew Mason, production designers Patrick Tatopoulos and George Liddle, costume designer Liz Keough, storyboard artist Peter Pound, director of pho
  • Rats in a Maze, a new visual essay by film scholar Alexandra West
  • I’m as Much in the Dark as You Are, a new visual essay by film scholar Josh Nelson on film noir and identity in Dark City
  • Design & Storyboards
  • DISC 2: THEATRICAL CUT
  • Archive audio commentary by director Alex Proyas, writers Lem Dobbs & David S. Goyer, director of photography Dariusz Wolski and production designer Patrick Tatopoulos
  • Archive audio commentary by film critic Roger Ebert
  • Memories of Shell Beach, a 2008 featurette in which cast and crew look back at the making of the film from concept to reception
  • Architecture of Dreams, a 2008 featurette presenting five perspectives on the themes and meanings of the film
  • Theatrical trailer
  • Image gallery
Dark City 4k UHD 2-Disc Limited Edition Arrow Video open
Previous article
Sinners Is Releasing In This Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

The World of Sonic the Hedgehog!



Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES

Sinners Is Releasing In This Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

HD Report - 0
Ted Lasso- The Richmond Way Blu-ray

Ted Lasso Collected 3 Seasons In 7-Disc Blu-ray Set Discounted 31%

HD Report - 0
Barry Lyndon 1975 4k UHD Criterion

Stanley Kubrick Masterpiece Barry Lyndon Finally Restored In 4k Dolby Vision/HDR

HD Report - 0