Dark City Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray (Director’s & Theatrical Cuts)

Dark City (1998) Limited Edition Theatrical & Director’s Cuts Buy on Amazon

Alex Proyas noir tech film Dark City (1988) is releasing on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a Limited Edition from Arrow Video. The 2-disc edition arrives on June 24, 2025 and includes 4k presentations of both the Director’s and Theatrical Cuts of the film.

The Limited Edition packages collectible items including a 60-page book, double-sided fold-out poster, and reproduction art cards. Bonus features such as interviews, audio commentary, and storyboards are included on the 4k Blu-rays. (See details and product photo below.)

On 4k Blu-ray the movie is presented in 2160p (4k) at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. High Dynamic Range is offered in Dolby Vision and HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, and stereo.

Dark City (1998) 2-disc 4k UHD Limited Edition is list priced $59.95. Buy on Amazon

Dark City stars Rufus Sewell (John Murdoch), Kiefer Sutherland (Dr. Daniel Schreber), and Jennifer Connelly (Emma Murdoch). The film is known for its visually striking noir aesthetic and mind-bending sci-fi narrative.

Logline: A man struggles with memories of his past, which include a wife he cannot remember and a nightmarish world no one else ever seems to wake up from.

Special Features