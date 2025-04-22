Ted Lasso Collected 3 Seasons In 7-Disc Blu-ray Set Discounted 31%

Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

All 3 seasons of the Apple TV+ hit series Ted Lasso was packaged in a 7-disc Blu-ray set and released in July, 2024. Now, the box set titled Ted Lasso: The Richmond Sale is on sale for $58.99, a 31% discount off the list price of $84.99.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Ted Lasso are presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

The physical media boxset also includes a double sided “BELIEVE” poster as a Gift-With-Purchase while limited supplies Last.

Description: In a bitter divorce settlement from her billionaire husband Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head), Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) becomes the new owner of AFC Richmond, a struggling British English Premier League football team. She’s assisted by her garden gnome Director of Communications (and later Director of Football Operations) Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift), who formerly worked for her husband. Her first order of business is to fire the team’s current manager and replace him with American football coach Theodore “Ted” Lasso (Jason Sudeikis). Formerly a small-time coach from Wichita Kansas, Ted and his friend, assistant Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) cross the pond to take up the management of the team’s long, albeit modest history. Although he is nationally ridiculed for doing something so stupid, Ted works to change the team’s profound mediocrity. Richmond is about to change the way they’re doing things, from now on, it’s the Lasso way.