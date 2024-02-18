New Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, Feb. 20, 2024

Want to know what’s new in physical media releases this week? Here are our top suggestions for new movies arriving on Blu-ray Disc and 4k Blu-ray. Let’s start with Eddie Murphy in 4k! Two editions arrive this week including Beverly Hills Cop III and the Beverly Hills Cop 3-Movie Collection from Paramount.
Sam Raimi’s Darkman (1990) arrives in 2-disc Collector’s Editions including a SteelBook version from Shout! Studios. Sony has restored the Japanese animated film Paprika “Papurika” for release in a 2-disc 4k SteelBook edition. And, The Last Castle (2001) starring Robert Redford and James Gandolfini has been restored in 4k by Paramount and distributed by Kino Lorber.
In Blu-ray, Afire (2023) releases in a single-disc edition from The Criterion Collection and Janus Contemporaries. Hanna-Barbera Superstars 10 – The Complete Film Collection compiles ten classic feature TV movies from the Warner Bros. Collection. And, several Scooby-Doo movies from the 80s have been restored for release on Blu-ray Disc from Warner Archive.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Feb. 20, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Paramount
- Beverly Hills Cop 3-Movie Collection UHD/BD/Digital Paramount
- Conan Chronicles, The (Conan the Barbarian & Conan the Destroyer) 3-disc edition Arrow Video (new Amazon date)
- Darkman (1990) 2-disc Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios
- Darkman (1990) 2-disc Collector’s Edition SteelBook
- Leviathan (1989) 2-disc Edition Kino Lorber
- Paprika “Papurika” (2006) 2-disc edition
- Snapshot “The Day After Halloween” (1979) Powerhouse
- The Heroic Trio (1993) / Executioners (1993) Criterion
- The Last Castle (2001) 2-disc Edition Kino Lorber
2k Blu-ray
- Afire (2023) – Janus Contemporaries
- Beverly Hills Cop 3-Movie Collection UHD/BD/Digital Paramount
- Conan Chronicles, The (Conan the Barbarian & Conan the Destroyer) 3-disc edition Arrow Video 2/20/24
- Darkman (1990) 2-disc Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios
- Darkman (1990) 2-disc Collector’s Edition SteelBook
- Hanna-Barbera Superstars 10 – The Complete Film Collection
- Leviathan (1989) 2-disc Edition Kino Lorber
- Nothing but a Man (1964) Criterion
- Paprika “Papurika” (2006) 2-disc/Digital edition Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
- Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School (1988) Warner Archive
- Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers (1987) Warner Archive
- Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf (1988) Warner Archive
- The Last Castle (2001) 2-disc Edition Kino Lorber
