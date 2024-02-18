Home4k Blu-rayNew Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, Feb. 20, 2024
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

New Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, Feb. 20, 2024

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Paprika 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Sony
Bevery Hills Cop 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD
Darkman 4k UHD Collector's Edition
The Last Castle 2001 4k Blu-ray
Afire 2023 Blu-ray
Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School 1988 Blu-ray
Hanna-Barbera Superstars 10 - The Complete Film Collection Blu-ray
The Heroic Trio Executioners 4k UHD The Criterion Collection

Want to know what’s new in physical media releases this week? Here are our top suggestions for new movies arriving on Blu-ray Disc and 4k Blu-ray. Let’s start with Eddie Murphy in 4k! Two editions arrive this week including Beverly Hills Cop III and the Beverly Hills Cop 3-Movie Collection from Paramount.

Sam Raimi’s Darkman (1990) arrives in 2-disc Collector’s Editions including a SteelBook version from Shout! Studios. Sony has restored the Japanese animated film Paprika “Papurika” for release in a 2-disc 4k SteelBook edition. And, The Last Castle (2001) starring Robert Redford and James Gandolfini has been restored in 4k by Paramount and distributed by Kino Lorber.

In Blu-ray, Afire (2023) releases in a single-disc edition from The Criterion Collection and Janus Contemporaries. Hanna-Barbera Superstars 10 – The Complete Film Collection compiles ten classic feature TV movies from the Warner Bros. Collection. And, several Scooby-Doo movies from the 80s have been restored for release on Blu-ray Disc from Warner Archive.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Feb. 20, 2024

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

Previous article
Madame Web Up For Pre-Order On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD Physical Media Formats
Next article
MGM+ Seems to Have Forgotten All About 4K, and James Bond
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

James Cameron Films in 4k!

The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
True Lies (1994) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Goldeneye (1995) Pierce Brosnan movie still 1

MGM+ Seems to Have Forgotten All About 4K, and James Bond

HD Report - 0
Madame Web (2024) 4k Blu-ray

Madame Web Up For Pre-Order On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD...

HD Report - 0
K-19: The Widowmaker (2002) 4k UHD Collector's Edition

K-19: The Widowmaker starring Harrison Ford has been remastered in 4k...

HD Report - 0