The Last Castle (2001) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision by Paramount

The Last Castle (2001) starring Robert Redford and James Gandolfini is releasing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time. The new presentation was remastered by Paramount Pictures from a 4k scan of the original 35mm camera negatives.

The 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber Studio Classics includes the remastered presentation of The Last Castle on both 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray, along with bonus material on the Blu-ray. The 4k presentation features Dolby Vision HDR. Audio on both disc formats includes 5.1 surround and lossless 2.0.

The Last Castle (2001) on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray releases on Feb. 20, 2024. (Jan. 23, 2024 from Kino Lorber). The edition is priced $28.70 (List: $39.98) on Amazon.

Special Features

DISC 1 (4KUHD):

• Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master by Paramount – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• Audio Commentary by Director Rod Lurie

• Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

• 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

• Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):

• Brand New HD Master by Paramount Pictures – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• Audio Commentary by Director Rod Lurie

• Rod Lurie on The Last Castle: Featurette (10:35)

• 9 Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentaries by Rod Lurie (14:29)

• HBO First Look – Inside the Walls of The Last Castle: Featurette (15:01)

• A Hero’s Farewell – A Discussion on the Alternate Ending: Featurette (2:45)

• Theatrical Trailer (2:24)

• Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

• 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

• Optional English Subtitles

Description: Explosive star-power meets spectacular action when Robert Redford (3 Days of the Condor) goes up against James Gandolfini (TV’s The Sopranos) in this powerhouse action-thriller. His service to his country made him a hero. But one mistake made him a prisoner. For General Eugene Irwin (Redford), it’s just a matter of serving out his sentence—until he makes the shocking discovery that his fellow inmates are being murdered. Now, Irwin is taking command one last time—and unifying the inmates in a desperate battle to overcome a brutally corrupt system and show the world the truth. Directed by Rod Lurie (The Contender), The Last Castle crackles with action, drama and a top-notch cast that includes Mark Ruffalo (Avengers: Infinity War), Paul Calderon (King of New York), Clifton Collins Jr. (187), Robin Wright (Unbreakable) and Delroy Lindo (Get Shorty).