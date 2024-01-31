Home4k Blu-rayThe Last Castle (2001) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

The Last Castle (2001) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision by Paramount

HD Report
0
The Last Castle 2001 4k Blu-ray
The Last Castle (2001) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Last Castle (2001) starring Robert Redford and James Gandolfini is releasing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time. The new presentation was remastered by Paramount Pictures from a 4k scan of the original 35mm camera negatives.

The 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber Studio Classics includes the remastered presentation of The Last Castle on both 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray, along with bonus material on the Blu-ray. The 4k presentation features Dolby Vision HDR. Audio on both disc formats includes 5.1 surround and lossless 2.0.

The Last Castle (2001) on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray releases on Feb. 20, 2024. (Jan. 23, 2024 from Kino Lorber). The edition is priced $28.70 (List: $39.98) on Amazon.

Special Features

DISC 1 (4KUHD):
• Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master by Paramount – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative
• Audio Commentary by Director Rod Lurie
• Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc
• 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio
• Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):
• Brand New HD Master by Paramount Pictures – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative
• Audio Commentary by Director Rod Lurie
• Rod Lurie on The Last Castle: Featurette (10:35)
• 9 Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentaries by Rod Lurie (14:29)
• HBO First Look – Inside the Walls of The Last Castle: Featurette (15:01)
• A Hero’s Farewell – A Discussion on the Alternate Ending: Featurette (2:45)
• Theatrical Trailer (2:24)
• Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
• 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio
• Optional English Subtitles

Description: Explosive star-power meets spectacular action when Robert Redford (3 Days of the Condor) goes up against James Gandolfini (TV’s The Sopranos) in this powerhouse action-thriller. His service to his country made him a hero. But one mistake made him a prisoner. For General Eugene Irwin (Redford), it’s just a matter of serving out his sentence—until he makes the shocking discovery that his fellow inmates are being murdered. Now, Irwin is taking command one last time—and unifying the inmates in a desperate battle to overcome a brutally corrupt system and show the world the truth. Directed by Rod Lurie (The Contender), The Last Castle crackles with action, drama and a top-notch cast that includes Mark Ruffalo (Avengers: Infinity War), Paul Calderon (King of New York), Clifton Collins Jr. (187), Robin Wright (Unbreakable) and Delroy Lindo (Get Shorty).

Previous article
The Ring Movies (American Versions) Releasing In 4k UHD Collection [Updated & Detailed]
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stream the PGA Tour!


James Cameron Films in 4k!

The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
True Lies (1994) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

The Last Castle (2001) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision by Paramount

HD Report
0
The Last Castle 2001 4k Blu-ray
The Last Castle (2001) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Last Castle (2001) starring Robert Redford and James Gandolfini is releasing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time. The new presentation was remastered by Paramount Pictures from a 4k scan of the original 35mm camera negatives.

The 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber Studio Classics includes the remastered presentation of The Last Castle on both 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray, along with bonus material on the Blu-ray. The 4k presentation features Dolby Vision HDR. Audio on both disc formats includes 5.1 surround and lossless 2.0.

The Last Castle (2001) on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray releases on Feb. 20, 2024. (Jan. 23, 2024 from Kino Lorber). The edition is priced $28.70 (List: $39.98) on Amazon.

Special Features

DISC 1 (4KUHD):
• Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master by Paramount – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative
• Audio Commentary by Director Rod Lurie
• Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc
• 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio
• Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):
• Brand New HD Master by Paramount Pictures – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative
• Audio Commentary by Director Rod Lurie
• Rod Lurie on The Last Castle: Featurette (10:35)
• 9 Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentaries by Rod Lurie (14:29)
• HBO First Look – Inside the Walls of The Last Castle: Featurette (15:01)
• A Hero’s Farewell – A Discussion on the Alternate Ending: Featurette (2:45)
• Theatrical Trailer (2:24)
• Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
• 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio
• Optional English Subtitles

Description: Explosive star-power meets spectacular action when Robert Redford (3 Days of the Condor) goes up against James Gandolfini (TV’s The Sopranos) in this powerhouse action-thriller. His service to his country made him a hero. But one mistake made him a prisoner. For General Eugene Irwin (Redford), it’s just a matter of serving out his sentence—until he makes the shocking discovery that his fellow inmates are being murdered. Now, Irwin is taking command one last time—and unifying the inmates in a desperate battle to overcome a brutally corrupt system and show the world the truth. Directed by Rod Lurie (The Contender), The Last Castle crackles with action, drama and a top-notch cast that includes Mark Ruffalo (Avengers: Infinity War), Paul Calderon (King of New York), Clifton Collins Jr. (187), Robin Wright (Unbreakable) and Delroy Lindo (Get Shorty).

Previous article
The Ring Movies (American Versions) Releasing In 4k UHD Collection [Updated & Detailed]
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray
Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

240Hz Gaming Monitor Deal!

Samsung Curved Gaming Monitor Deal

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Ring Collection 4k Blu-ray

The Ring Movies (American Versions) Releasing In 4k UHD Collection [Updated...

HD Report - 0
new blu-ray 4k blu-ray jan 30 2024

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Jan. 30, 2024

HD Report - 0
King Kong (1976) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

King Kong (1976) In 4k Releasing In This Limited Ultra HD...

HD Report - 0