Sam Raimi's 'Darkman' Restored For Release In 4k Blu-ray Collector's Editions

Darkman 4k UHD Collector's Edition
Darkman (1990) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Sam Raimi’s Darkman (1990) has been restored from the original camera negatives and remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision. The Director and DP-approved 4k transfer arrives on February 20, 2024, from Shout! Factory’s “Scream Factory” label.

The 2-disc Collector’s Edition is available in a standard plastic case (above) and metal SteelBook (below), each with a 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray presentation of the film.

Bonus features include audio commentaries, interviews with Liam Neeson and Frances McDormand and other cast & crew, a vintage “Making-Of” featurette, still galleries, and more (see details below).

Darkman (1990) 4k UHD Collector’s Edition is priced $39.99 (Standard Plastic Edition) and $44.99 (SteelBook Edition) on Amazon.

Darkman 4k UHD Collector's Edition SteelBook
Darkman (1990) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Bonus Content & Specs

  • 4K Restoration from the Original Negative in Dolby Vision Approved by Director Sam Raimi and Director of Photography Bill Pope
  • Audio Commentary with Filmmaker and Darkman Superfan Josh Ruben
  • Audio Commentary with Bill Pope
  • 4K Transfer from the Original Negative Approved by Sam Raimi and Bill Pope
  • Audio Commentary with Josh Ruben
  • Dissecting Darkman: Interview with Actor Liam Neeson
  • Interview with Actor Frances McDormand
  • The Name Is Durant: Interview with Actor Larry Drake
  • The Face of Revenge: Interview with Makeup Designer Tony Gardner
  • Henchman Tales: Interviews with Actors Danny Hicks and Dan Bell
  • Dark Design: Interview with Production Designer Randy Ser and Art Director Philip Dagort
  • Vintage “Making-Of” Featurette: Interviews with Sam Raimi, Liam Neeson, Frances McDormand and More…
  • Vintage Interviews with Sam Raimi, Liam Neeson and Frances McDormand
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • TV Spots
  • Still Galleries: Posters & Production Stills, Behind the Scenes, Make-Up Effects and Storyboards

Description: Liam Neeson (Taken) and Oscar winner Frances McDormand (Fargo) star in this explosive, action-packed thriller from director Sam Raimi (the Spider-Man trilogy). When the laboratory of Dr. Peyton Westlake (Neeson) is blown up by gangsters, he is burned beyond recognition. Altered by an experimental medical procedure, he assumes alternate identities in his quest for revenge. Colin Friels (Dark City), Larry Drake (Dr. Giggles), Danny Hicks (Evil Dead 2), and Nicholas Worth (Swamp Thing) also star.

Original Blu-ray Trailer

