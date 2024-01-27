HomeChannelsCBSAFC & NFC Championship Game Times, Channels, & How To Watch In...
AFC & NFC Championship Game Times, Channels, & How To Watch In HD/4k

HD Report
nfl logo on white

What are the AFC Championship Game Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens Date, Time & Channel. What are the NFC Championship Game Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers Date, Time & Channel.

The NFL’s AFC and NFC Conference Championship games take place on Sunday, January 28, 2024. The day starts with the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore ravens at 3:00 PM Eastern Time (12:00 PM PT). The game takes place at M&T Bank Stadium, in Baltimore, Maryland and is hosted by CBS.

The second NFL game of the day determines the NFC Champions when the San Francisco 49ers host the Detroit Lions at 6:30 PM Eastern Time (3:30 PM PT). The game is hosted by FOX at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California.

So what’s the best way to watch the NFL AFC and NFC Championship games? In 4K, of course. Unfortunately, it appears only FOX will offer the NFL NFC Championship in 4k. CBS, although promising to provide a 4k feed of the Super Bowl LVIII, will likely only provide an HD feed as the network did with. Let’s break it down.

NFL 2023/2024 Conference Championship Games Schedule

AFC Championship Game

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens, 3:00 p.m. ET Sunday (12:00 p.m. PT), airs on CBS

It’s likely the best way to watch the AFC Championship Game on CBS is streaming through Paramount+. The streaming service provides a 1080p (Full HD) feed of the game at 60fps. The 1080p image and framerate is higher quality than 720p or 1080i with 30fps provided by TV service providers. If you don’t have Paramount+ you can either authenticate the CBS app with a TV service provider or watch through a service provider’s streaming system. If streaming isn’t possible, be sure to tune-in to the HD feed of CBS, or, use an antenna for the over-the-air signal.

NFC Championship Game

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers, 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday (3:30 p.m. PT), airs on FOX

FOX is providing the NFC Conference Championship game in 4k, so either stream from the FOX app, FOX Sports app, or tune-in to the FOX 4k channel from supporting TV service providers. If streaming or your don’t have 4k service, be sure to tune-in to the HD feed of FOX, or, use an antenna for the over-the-air signal.

Also Read: How To Watch Free HD Channels Over-The-Air

HD Report

