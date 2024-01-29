HomeBlu-ray DiscThe First Season Of Netflix Series 'Sonic Prime' Is Releasing on Blu-ray...
The First Season Of Netflix Series 'Sonic Prime' Is Releasing on Blu-ray Disc

Sonic Prime - Season One on Blu-ray
Buy on Amazon

The first season of Netflix animated series Sonic Prime, based on the Sonic the Hedgehog video game series, is releasing on Blu-ray Disc on March 12, 2024.

Season One consists of eight episodes that include “Shattered” (E1) “The Yoke’s On You” (E2), “Escape From New Yoke” (E3), “Unwelcome to the Jungle” (E4), “Barking Up The Wrong Tree” (E5), “Situation: Grim” (E6), “It Takes One to No Place” (E7), and “There’s No ARRGH In “Team”” (E8).

On Blu-ray, Episodes of Sonic Prime are presented in HD (1080p) at 16×9 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH (for the d/Deaf and hard of hearing).

Sonic Prime – Season One on Blu-ray is priced $13.99 (List: $19.99). Buy on Amazon

Sonic Prime is co-produced by by Sega of America, Netflix Animation, WildBrain Studios and Man of Action Entertainment. The series premiered on Netflix on December 15, 2022. A second season, also consisting of 8 episodes, premiered on July 13, 2023. The third and final season premiered on January 11, 2024.

Description: Our story is comprised of four chapters, or Levels as we like to call them, and begins in the familiar setting of Green Hill Zone. In this lush, natural setting we meet Sonic who is digging life as is. We also introduce a new generation of kids to all the beloved classic characters of the Sonic universe, setting the stage before everything turns upside down. When Sonic ignores the advice of his closest friends during a battle against Dr. Eggman, he accidentally triggers an explosion which creates a multiverse of bizarre parallel worlds. Set upon by enemies new and old, Sonic navigates these strange new worlds and meets wacky versions of friends who do not recognize him. However, they are key to fixing what Sonic broke. Sonic must reconnect with his friends, see them for all their complexities and lead them as a true-blue hero before the multiverse scatters into oblivion!

Going against his friends, Sonic attacks Dr. Eggman, causing an explosion which creates a multiverse of bizarre parallel worlds. Sonic must reconnect with his friends and lead them as a true-blue hero before the multiverse scatters into oblivion!

