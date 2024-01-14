New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024

Want to know what’s new on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray this week? Trolls Band Together arrives on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray in Sing-Along editions from Universal with feature commentary, “It Takes Three” original short, deleted scenes, Building the Band, Wall Climb, How To Draw, and more. The movie has also been packaged in a 3-movie Blu-ray collection with Trolls (2016) and Trolls World Tour (2020).

Lone Star (1996) has been newly restored under the supervision of director John Sayles and director of photography Stuart Dryburgh for release on 4k UHD Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection. The new 4k presentation features Dolby Vision and a DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack.

Inside the Mind of Coffin presents 11 movies from Brazilian filmmaker José Mojica Marins, most of which have been newly restored in 4k for presentation on 2k Blu-ray Disc. The films are dated 1964 to 2008 and include feature commentary, alternate endings, deleted scenes, and movie memorabilia (depending on the title).

On 4k Blu-ray, you can pick up The Raid: Redemption (2011) from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment in a 2-disc SteelBook edition with Digital copy. The edition presents the Unrated version and original Indonesian score and the international score by Mike Shinoda and Joe Trapanese.

