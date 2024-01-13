Home4k Blu-rayThe Raid: Redemption is releasing in a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray...
The Raid: Redemption [Unrated] is releasing in a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook from Sony

The Raid: Redemption (2011)
The Raid: Redemption (2011) is releasing in a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook edition on January 16, 2024. The 2-disc edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p (4k) with a completely new color grade under director Gareth Evans’s supervision. Indonesian and English audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

The new edition of the film is presented by XYZ Films and Merantau Films. The disc includes both the original Indonesian score and the international score by Mike Shinoda and Joe Trapanese.

Bonus features on the 2k Blu-ray Disc include behind-the-scenes video blogs, Inside the Score, an Evening with Gareth Evans, Mike Shinoda and Joe Trapanese, Anatomy of a Scene with Gareth Evans, Inside the Score, and more.

The Raid: Redemption (2011) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $29.99 (List: $45.99) on Amazon.

Special Features

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

  • Unrated version of the feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, approved by director Gareth Evans
  • Indonesia/Bahasa Atmos + Indonesia/Bahasa & English 5.1 audio

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY DISC

  • Unrated version of the feature presented in high definition
  • 5.1 Indonesian and English audio
  • Commentary with Gareth Evans
  • Behind-the-Scenes Video Blogs
  • Inside the Score
  • In Conversation with Gareth Evans and Mike Shinoda
  • An Evening with Gareth Evans, Mike Shinoda and Joe Trapanese
  • Behind the Music with Mike Shinoda and Joe Trapanese
  • Anatomy of a Scene with Gareth Evans
  • Claycat’s The Raid
  • The Raid TV Show Ad (circa 1994)
  • Theatrical Trailer

Synopsis: Deep in the heart of Jakarta’s slums lies a drug-gang’s safe house, home to some of the most terrifying and ruthless fighters in the city. Arriving before dawn an elite swat team moves in to take down the notorious drug lord that runs it. But when they receive news of the raid, the building’s residents will stop at nothing to destroy the squad, and the unit must battle their way out of their most dangerous raid ever.

Michael Mann's Ferrari Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD
