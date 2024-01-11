Trolls 3-Movie Blu-ray/Digital Collection Includes ‘Band Together’

Trolls 3-Movie Collection Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Along with the release of Trolls Band Together on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD, Universal has also packaged all three existing Trolls movies into one Blu-ray collection arriving January 16, 2024.

The 3-disc physical media edition with Blu-ray and Digital copies includes Trolls (2016), Trolls World Tour (2020), and Trolls Band Together (2023). And, each Blu-ray disc includes bonus features such as deleted scenes, exclusive shorts, Dance Party Mode, a Sing-Along version of Trolls Band Together, and more.

On Blu-ray Disc, the movies are presented in HD (1080p) video resolution with Dolby Atmos (Trolls World Tour, Trolls Band Together) or DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 (Trolls).

The Trolls 3-Movie Collection on Blu-ray is priced $39.99 (List: $49.99) on Amazon.

Trolls

Bring home happy with DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls—a musical adventure critics are calling “terrifically funny” (Owen Gleiberman, Variety). When their village is invaded by the grumpy Bergens, two mismatched friends must work together in perfect harmony to save the day. Featuring hit songs performed by Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick and more, Trolls is a critically acclaimed, feel-great movie for all ages!

Trolls World Tour

Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick), Branch (Justin Timberlake), and the rest of your favorite Trolls are back for another musical adventure that’s bigger—and louder—than ever before! In Trolls World Tour, Poppy and Branch discover that their kingdom is only one of six musical realms—Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop, and Rock—that were once united in perfect harmony. When the power-hungry ruler of the Rock Trolls threatens to silence all other music so her tribe can reign supreme, Poppy and Branch must embark on an epic quest to unite the realms of Trollkind, before the songs in their hearts are lost forever!

Trolls Band Together

Get ready for an all-star family reunion like no other in the blockbuster musical franchise’s latest chapter! As Poppy grows closer to her now boyfriend Branch, she discovers his secret past as a member of her favorite boyband, BroZone, with his four estranged brothers. When Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious popstars, Branch and Poppy embark on an action-packed journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd. Along the way Poppy uncovers a family secret of her own, a long-lost sister named Viva (Camila Cabello). Trolls Band Together will have you singing and dancing along over and over again!