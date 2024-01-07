Our 4k/Blu-ray Picks For The Week of Jan. 9, 2024

It’s the second week of the new year and there are plenty of new physical media releases to tell you about. Here are our top picks followed by more extensive lists with links to purchase on Amazon.

First off, let’s mention the 4k UHD release of Park Chan-wook’s Oldboy in a deluxe ultra limited edition from Decal Neon with a 68-page book, gift-wrapped collector cards, and new/legacy bonus material.

Also on 4k Blu-ray for the first time, The Criterion Collection has packaged the Coen Brothers’ first commercial film Blood Simple (1984) in 2-disc edition with approved presentations of the movie on Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) and Blu-ray (1080p), the latter of which includes extra bonus material.

Also in 4k for the first time, Varsity Blues starring James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight, and Paul Walker celebrates its 25th anniversary with an Ultra HD Blu-ray combo edition from Paramount with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital Copies.

Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema XVI collects three film noir classics from new HD masters on Blu-ray including Mystery of Marie Roget (1942), Chicago Deadline (1949), and Iron Man (1951) all with new audio commentaries.

South Park: Seasons 11-15 are re-released on Blu-ray in an 11-disc collection from Paramount and Comedy Central with over 70 episodes from the seasons that ran from 2007 to 2011.

New movie Suitable Flesh (yeah, the packaging looks retro but it’s from last year) starring Heather Graham arrives on Blu-ray Disc from Shudder/RLJE Films with behind-the-scenes bonus materials, commentary, blooper reel, and more.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Jan. 9, 2024

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.