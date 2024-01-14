My Max Plan No Longer Gets 4k, HDR, Or Dolby Atmos. What Do I Do?

Why Doesn’t Max Streaming Show Movies In 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, or Dolby Atmos Anymore?

When HBO Max converted to simply “Max” back in May of 2023 the new streaming service was broken down into 3 tiers: Max Ad-Lite ($9.99 per mo.), Max Ad-Free ($15.99 per mo.), and Max Ultimate Ad-Free ($19.99 per mo.). The Ultimate tier offers 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos on select titles. The other two plans do not.

By default, anyone subscribed to the Ad-Free plan with HBO Max (which used to include 4k) was kept at Ad-Free, but not automatically upgraded to to the more expensive Ultimate tier. It makes sense. You can’t just start charging more for a subscription without consent. However, customers who had the HBO Max streaming plan could simply click to upgrade to Ultimate to keep 4k.

However, the conversion was different for those who subscribed to HBO through a TV service provider such as Comcast Xfinity TV, DirecTV, or Verizon. Those customers could get access to the streaming HBO Max service at no extra charge. (Subscribers, in case you didn’t know, can just log in to the app using their TV service username/password credentials to authenticate).

HBO cable and satellite subscribers were in a way, “grandfathered in” and given access to the Max Ultimate Ad-Free plan, but only for 6 months. In November 2023, access to the Ultimate streaming tier expired, dropping customers down to the middle Ad-Free tier which does not offer 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, or Dolby Atmos.

The other difference between Ad-Free and Ultimate Ad-Free is the more expensive tier allows up to 4 simultaneous streams (compared with 2) and up to 100 downloads (compared to 20).

Can The Max Plan Be Upgraded To 4k?

Unfortunately, the TV service providers we reached out to ONLY OFFER the middle Ad-Free plan with a subscription to HBO. As we were told by DirecTV customer service, the provider only has only ONE variation of Max to offer, and that’s the middle Ad-Free plan.

Those who want to upgrade to Ultimate have two choices.

Sign up for Max with a different email address and pay $19.99 per month (in addition to the cost of an HBO subscription, if desired),

or,

sign up for a new account using the same email (however, wait until the end of the billing cycle, as we were advised by Max customer service).

Because of the possible complications of having two products with the same email, customers who want 4k may opt to just use a different email address.

Upgrading Streaming Max Plans

If you don’t get Max through an HBO subscription upgrading to Max’s Ultimate Ad-Free plan is simple. Just go to your subscription plan on the Max app for mobile and streaming devices or the Max.com website. The Ultimate Ad-Free plan costs an extra $4 per month ($19.99 instead of $15.99).

What Movies & Shows Are Offered In 4k UHD, Dolby Vision & Atmos On Max?

Max has a wide selection of movies and shows available in 4k UHD, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos. Movies include Avatar: The Way of Water, Evil Dead Rise (2023), ‘Fantasic Beast’ titles, and the Harry Potter franchise, to name several. TV series include Game of Thrones, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Big Bang Theory, The Sopranos and Sex in the City (Dolby Vision and Atmos depending on the series). See a list of 4k on Max.

