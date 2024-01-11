Trolls Band Together Release Dates On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD [Updated]

Trolls Band Together (2023) Digital 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures’ Trolls Band Together (2023) is releasing in home media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD. The film will first arrive in digital formats on December 19, 2023, followed by disc formats on January 16, 2024.

In 4k, Trolls Band Together is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision (Digital 4k UHD) or HDR10 (4k Blu-ray). The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish.

Bonus materials include a Sing-Along version, feature commentary, It Takes Three original short, deleted scenes, Building the Band, Wall Climb, How To Draw, and more (see below).

Trolls Band Together is priced $29.95 (List: $39.95) on 4k Blu-ray, $24.99 on Blu-ray, $19.95 on DVD, and $29.99 in Digital. Buy on Amazon

FEATURE COMMENTARY – with Producer Gina Shay, Co-Director Tim Heitz, Head of Story Colin Jack, Production Designer Ruben Perez Reynoso and Visual Effects Supervisor Marc J. Scott

IT TAKES THREE – In this original short, Poppy, Viva, and Tiny Diamond get sucked into the Hustle-verse, only to discover that it is devoid of hustle. The trio decides to sing their way out hopefully generating enough harmony to re-ignite the Hustle-verse and escape.

DELETED SCENES – With intro by Head of Story Colin Jack WALL CLIMB – BROKEN TOOTH BRIDGET GRISTLE HONEYMOON CRIMP AND TINY ROMANCE FUN IN THE RECORDING BOOTH

HI, HI, HI – Join *NSYNC in the studio as they reunite for the first time in 20 years to record an all-new song for TROLLS BAND TOGETHER.

BUILDING THE BAND – The band is coming back together for another volume of Trolls based fun! Meet the new characters and the cast members behind them and catch up with your returning favorites! #BROPPY BROZONE VIVA VELVET AND VENEER BRIDGET AND KING GRISTLE TINY DIAMOND

TOGETHER AGAIN – Learn the backstory behind *NSYNC’s involvement in TROLLS BAND TOGETHER and how their Troll personas came to life.

ANIMATING TROLLS – In this BTS piece, filmmakers and crew dive deep into their animation process to show how the unique locations and textures of the film were created.

HOW TO DRAW – Step into the BroZone green room with story artist Wendy Sullivan and learn how to draw your own BroZone album cover featuring John Dory, Spruce, Clay, Floyd, and of course, Baby Branch! Plus, we’ll learn how to draw Viva! BABY BRANCH JOHN DORY SPRUCE CLAY FLOYD VIVA

HOW TO: HUG TIME BRACELETS – Poppy and Viva LOVE their Hug Time Bracelets and now you can make your own! Follow the simple steps and let your artistic side shine with two different bracelet options that you can make for all your friends and family.

Walmart is releasing an exclusive Limited Edition Blu-ray with two sound-activated light-up bracelets. The 2-disc edition from Universal includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Code. Purchase at Walmart

Poppy discovers that Branch was once part of the boy band ‘BroZone’ with his brothers, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce and Clay. When Floyd is kidnapped, Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to reunite his two other brothers and rescue Floyd.

Get ready for an all-star family reunion like no other in the latest chapter of DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise! As Poppy (Anna Kendrick) grows closer to her now boyfriend Branch (Justin Timberlake), she discovers his secret past as a member of her favorite boyband, BroZone, with his four estranged brothers. When Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious popstars, Branch and Poppy embark on an action-packed journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd. Along the way Poppy uncovers a family secret of her own, a long-lost sister named Viva (Camila Cabello). Trolls Band Together features the franchise’s signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits that will have you singing and dancing along over and over again!

