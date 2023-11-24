WandaVision: The Complete Series Releasing On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray [Updated]

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Disney Plus/Marvel Studios original series WandaVision is now up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc. The Complete Series consisting of nine episodes from 2021 has been compiled in these Limited Edition SteelBooks arriving on November 28, 2023.

The physical media SteelBook Collector’s Editions include two discs with all nine episodes plus never-before-seen bonus extras and three concept art cards.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of WandaVision are presented in 2160p resolution with variable aspect ratios including 2.39:1, 1.85:1, and 1.33:1. High Dynamic Range is provided via the HDR10 spec.

English audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1, while French and Spanish audio is available in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

WandaVision: The Complete Series is priced $45.99 (List: $54.99) on 4k Blu-ray and $39.96 (List: $49.99) on Blu-ray. Order on Amazon.

Synopsis: Marvel Studios presents “WandaVision,” a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.

