Home4k Blu-rayNetflix/DC Series The Sandman Releasing On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray With Dolby...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDFeaturedNews

Netflix/DC Series The Sandman Releasing On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray With Dolby Atmos [Updated]

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Sandman: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray
The Sandman: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The first season of Netflix/DC Series The Sandman will get released in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on November 28, 2023. Both Blu-ray formats are confirmed to feature Dolby Atmos object-based audio.

The Sandman: The Complete First Season includes 11 episodes as well as special features “The Sandman: Behind the Scenes Sneak Peek” and “The World of the Endless.”

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of The Sandman are presented in 2160p/HDR10 with Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1, and on Blu-ray 1080p with Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

The Sandman: The Complete First Season on 4k Blu-ray is priced $42.99 (List: $44.98), Blu-ray $24.99 (List: $29.98), DVD $19.99 (List: $24.98), and Digital $14.99. Buy on Amazon

Episode List

  1. Sleep of the Just
  2. Imperfect Hosts
  3. Dream a Little Dream of Me
  4. A Hope in Hell
  5. 24/7
  6. The Sound of Her Wings
  7. The Doll’s House
  8. Playing House
  9. Collectors
  10. Lost Hearts
  11. Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope

Synopsis

A wizard attempting to capture Death to bargain for eternal life traps her younger brother, Dream, instead. Fearful for his safety, the wizard kept him imprisoned in a glass bottle for decades. After his escape, Dream (also known as Morpheus) goes on a quest for his lost objects of power.

The Sandman The Complete First Season Blu-ray
The Sandman: The Complete First Season Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
The Sandman: The Complete First Season Blu-ray
The Sandman: The Complete First Season Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Description: Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman (American Gods, Coraline), THE SANDMAN is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of ten epic chapters following Dream’s many adventures (plus a bonus episode featuring two fan-favorite stories). When the Sandman, a.k.a. Dream (Tom Sturridge, Sweetbitter, Velvet Buzzsaw) — the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams — is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused.

Article updated with bonus features and pricing. Original publish date Sept. 8, 2023.

Previous article
John Sayles’ Neo-Western Lone Star Has Been Restored In 4k with Dolby Vision HDR
Next article
How To Improve Your Internet Speed
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

The Mandalorian - The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

The Mandalorian - The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray

Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Sony-HTA7000-home-theater-setup

Sony’s Best Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar is On Sale for 29% Off...

DealFinder - 0
The Expanse: The Complete Series on Blu-ray

The Expanse: The Complete Series releasing on Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report - 0
World Series 2023 logo

2023 World Series Schedule & How To Watch In 4k/HD On...

HD Report - 0