A Haunting in Venice Release Dates Revealed On Hulu, Digital, Blu-ray & DVD [Updated]

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The release dates for A Haunting in Venice (2023) have been announced for Hulu, Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD. The film will first be available streaming on Hulu for subscribers and for purchase in Digital formats on October 31st, followed one month later on November 28 with Blu-ray and DVD.

With a total run time of 103 minutes, A Haunting in Venice (2023) is presented at 1.85:1 aspect ratio in 4k UHD, HD, SD (Digital) and HD (Blu-ray), and SD (DVD). The best way to view the movie will be to purchase in Digital 4k or streaming on Hulu (expected in 4k UHD). A 4k Blu-ray has not been announced at this time.

English audio is provided in 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 and Dolby Digital 2.0 Descriptive Audio, as well as Spanish and French in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French.

Bonus features include 11 deleted scenes from behind the scenes of A Haunting in Venice (may vary by service or retailer).

A Haunting in Venice (2023) is list priced $34.99 (Blu-ray), $29.99 (DVD), and $19.99 (Digital). See prices on Amazon.

Bonus Features

Murder, Death and Haunting: Discover the secrets behind the scenes of A HAUNTING IN VENICE. Join Kenneth Branagh and his team as they bring Agatha Christie’s classic Poirot novel ‘Hallowe’en Party’ to life with elaborate ensemble scenes and extravagant sets.

Deleted Scenes

  • Morning Routine
  • The Doge’s Palace
  • Halloween Party Extended
  • Desdemona’s Warning
  • Children’s Story
  • Poirot Needs Air
  • Guarding The Gates
  • Secret Doorway Extended
  • Ferrier’s Shouts
  • Poirot Pauses for Thought
  • Journey Home
Summary

Agatha Christie’s legendary Hercule Poirot returns in a terrifying tale when A Haunting in Venice arrives on digital retailers and Hulu on October 31. Based on the 1969 Agatha Christie novel, Hallowe’en Party, the film is Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, earning some of the warmest reviews of the series. “Branagh scares up his best Poirot film yet,” (Maureen Lee Lenker, Entertainment Weekly) and “captures what makes Agatha Christie’s work timeless,” (Valerie Complex, Deadline). A Haunting in Venice was produced and directed by Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile) who also stars alongside a stunning ensemble cast which includes Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio and Michelle Yeoh.

Updated with Blu-ray and DVD pre-order links.

HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

New Articles

