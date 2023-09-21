The Newest Netflix Shows In 4k UHD, Dolby Vision & Atmos: Sept. 2023 Edition

Want to know what the newest Netflix series are in 4k UHD, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos? Netflix is always premiering new shows and new seasons of existing shows, but not all stream in the highest quality on the service. Here’s a breakdown of some of our suggested titles, along with an extended list below. Please see a full list of 4k, HDR, and Atmos titles on Netflix.

Black Mirror – Season 6 is one of the most anticipated returning shows on Netflix. The British anthology series created by Charlie Brooker streams in 4k, DV, and Dolby 5.1. Fubar starring Arnold Schwarzenegger (in his first scripted series) as CIA operative Luke Brunner streams in 4k, DV, and Atmos.

Live action series One Piece based on the manga series of the same name streams in 4k, DV, and Atmos. Starz series Outlander starring Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan streams in 4k and Dolby 5.1. The Witcher – Season 3 (ranked in our list of Best 4k TV Shows On Netflix) premiered in late June with 8 episodes in 4k, DV, and Atmos. And, Limited Series Who Is Erin Carter? premiered in late August with 7 episodes streaming in 4k, DV, and Atmos.

New Netflix Series In 4k, Dolby Vision, Atmos Sept. 2023