The Newest Movies On Netflix In 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos: April 2024 Edition

Want to know what new movies are available in 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos on Netflix? Here’s a list of the newest titles available in the Netflix library. Biographical drama “Scoop” starring Gillian Anderson in the Top 10 most watched on Netflix right now. The film streams in 4k Ultra HD, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio.

“A Beautiful Game” starring Bill Nighy follows a football (soccer) team made up of homeless players that make it to Rome to play in the annual Homeless World Cup. The movie streams in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

Dark fantasy “Damsel” starring Millie Bobby Brown streams in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. The movie, which premiered last month, follows a young woman who is forced into marriage to settle a centurys old-debt.

And, “Rebel Moon: Part Two: The Scargiver” arrives on April 19th following the first part of the ‘Rebel Moon’ diptich that released last December. The films stream in 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR10, and Dolby Atmos.

Netflix has a bunch of licensed titles currently in the library that stream in 4k (although most licensed titles only stream in HD/5.1). Movies in 4k include “Gran Turismo,” “Moneyball,” “Oldboy,” and “Queenpins.” Warner Bros’ “The Little Things” streams with Dolby Atmos but in HD (1080p) resolution. And, Lionsgate’s sci-fi action film “Ender’s Game” (Read Review) based on Orson Scott Card’s novel of the same name also streams in 4k, Dolby Vision, and 5.1 audio surround sound.

How do you view these titles in 4k? Your TV, monitor, or mobile device will need to support 4k or 8k resolution and Dolby Vision or HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats to get the highest quality possible. And, your sound system, soundbar, or TV must support Dolby Atmos (7.1 channels +) to hear the format, otherwise, the audio will default to Dolby Digital 5.1 (which is still a great audio format at home if you have 5 speakers!) or downsample to whatever sound system is set up (if any). Read: How To Get Dolby Atmos On Netflix

Newest Movies in 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, & Atmos on Netflix

Afamefuna (2023) [2h 1m] 4k 5.1

Ender’s Game (2013) [1h 53m] 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Falling in Love Like The Movies (2023) [1h 56m] 4k 5.1

Heart of the Hunter (2024) [1h 46m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

No Pressure (2024) [1h 52m] [Polish] 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

American Symphony (2023) [1h 43m] 4k DV 5.1 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Damsel (2024) [1h 49m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Dumb Money (2023) [1h 45m] 4k 5.1

Einstein and the Bomb (2024) [1h 16m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Forgotten Love (2023) [2h 20m] Polish 4k 5.1

Gran Turismo (2023) [2h 14m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Irish Wish (2024) [1h 33m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Leave the World Behind (2023) [2h 21m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Mending the Line (2022) [2h 2m] 4k 4k 5.1

Moneyball (2011) [2h 13m] 4k 5.1

On the Line (2022) [1h 44m] Saban 4k 5.1

Por (2024) [2h 25m] 4k 5.1

Queenpins (2021) 4k 5.1

Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire (2023) [2h 16m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Rebel Moon: Part Two: The Scargiver (2024) April 16, 2024 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Rustin (2023) [1h 48m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Scoop (2024) [1h 42m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Shirley (2024) [1h 58m] 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Society of the Snow (2024) [2h 25m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Spaceman (2024) [1h 48m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem (2024) [1h 25m] 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

The Beautiful Game (2024) [2h 5m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

The Greatest Night in Pop (2024) [1h 37m] 4k 5.1

The Hill (2023) [2h 6m] 4k 5.1

The Little Things (2021) HD Atmos

The Wages of Fear (2024) [1h 46m] [French] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023) [1h 28m] 4k 5.1

There’s Something in the Barn (2023) [1h 40m] 4k 5.1

Too Much Love (2023) [1h 40m] —- 4K 5.1

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine (2023) [1h 4m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

