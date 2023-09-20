Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray Box Set Includes 13 Seasons + Certificate of Authenticity

Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

BBC has unveiled the Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray box set with 13 seasons of the series plus specials will be released on November 14, 2023.

The collection packages a total of 58 Blu-ray Discs (distributed among 4 separate cases) containing over 144 hours of content from the beloved series.

The Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray is only printing 6,000 copies, and includes a certificate of authenticity along with 5 Titan figurines.

Special Features

13 Seasons Plus Specials

Over 144 Hours of Content on Blu-ray

Newly Upscaled Seasons 1-4

Doctor Who Recollections with Russell & David

Exclusive 60th Anniversary Five-Figure Titan Set

Numbered Certificate of Authenticity

Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray carries an MSRP of $174.99. Buy on Amazon

Celebrate the Doctor Who legacy with the Doctor Who Limited Edition Complete New Who Blu-ray Collector's Set. With only 6,000 available, this set brings thirteen seasons, including the specials, newly upscaled Seasons 1-4 and exclusive content from Russell T Davies and David Tennant. Featuring a numbered Certificate of Authenticity and an Exclusive 60th Anniversary Five Figure Titan Set, this Blu-ray set is an essential for any Doctor Who fan.

