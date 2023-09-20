HomeBlu-ray DiscDoctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector's Blu-ray Box Set Includes 13...
Blu-ray DiscNews

Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray Box Set Includes 13 Seasons + Certificate of Authenticity

HD Report
0
Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector's Blu-ray
Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

BBC has unveiled the Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray box set with 13 seasons of the series plus specials will be released on November 14, 2023.

The collection packages a total of 58 Blu-ray Discs (distributed among 4 separate cases) containing over 144 hours of content from the beloved series.

The Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray is only printing 6,000 copies, and includes a certificate of authenticity along with 5 Titan figurines.

Special Features

  • 13 Seasons Plus Specials
  • Over 144 Hours of Content on Blu-ray
  • Newly Upscaled Seasons 1-4
  • Doctor Who Recollections with Russell & David
  • Exclusive 60th Anniversary Five-Figure Titan Set
  • Numbered Certificate of Authenticity

Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray carries an MSRP of $174.99. Buy on Amazon

Description: Celebrate the Doctor Who legacy with the Doctor Who Limited Edition Complete New Who Blu-ray Collector’s Set. With only 6,000 available, this set brings thirteen seasons, including the specials, newly upscaled Seasons 1-4 and exclusive content from Russell T Davies and David Tennant. Featuring a numbered Certificate of Authenticity and an Exclusive 60th Anniversary Five Figure Titan Set, this Blu-ray set is an essential for any Doctor Who fan.

Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector's Blu-ray

Related Tags: #DrWho #PhysicalMedia #Bluray #BlurayDisc #BBC #LimitedEdition #TVShowsOnBluray #TitanFigures #SciFi

Previous article
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Three up for pre-order on Blu-ray & 4k UHD [Updated]
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Hot Blu-rays!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Soundbar Deals

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

Blu-ray DiscNews

Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray Box Set Includes 13 Seasons + Certificate of Authenticity

HD Report
0
Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector's Blu-ray

BBC has unveiled the Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray box set with 13 seasons of the series plus specials will be released on November 14, 2023.

The collection packages a total of 58 Blu-ray Discs (distributed among 4 separate cases) containing over 144 hours of content from the beloved series.

The Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray is only printing 6,000 copies, and includes a certificate of authenticity along with 5 Titan figurines.

Special Features

  • 13 Seasons Plus Specials
  • Over 144 Hours of Content on Blu-ray
  • Newly Upscaled Seasons 1-4
  • Doctor Who Recollections with Russell & David
  • Exclusive 60th Anniversary Five-Figure Titan Set
  • Numbered Certificate of Authenticity

Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray carries an MSRP of $174.99. Buy on Amazon

Description: Celebrate the Doctor Who legacy with the Doctor Who Limited Edition Complete New Who Blu-ray Collector’s Set. With only 6,000 available, this set brings thirteen seasons, including the specials, newly upscaled Seasons 1-4 and exclusive content from Russell T Davies and David Tennant. Featuring a numbered Certificate of Authenticity and an Exclusive 60th Anniversary Five Figure Titan Set, this Blu-ray set is an essential for any Doctor Who fan.

Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector's Blu-ray

Related Tags: #DrWho #PhysicalMedia #Bluray #BlurayDisc #BBC #LimitedEdition #TVShowsOnBluray #TitanFigures #SciFi

Previous article
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Three up for pre-order on Blu-ray & 4k UHD [Updated]
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Hot Blu-rays!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Soundbar Deals

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

Blu-ray DiscNews

Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray Box Set Includes 13 Seasons + Certificate of Authenticity

HD Report
0
Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector's Blu-ray

BBC has unveiled the Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray box set with 13 seasons of the series plus specials will be released on November 14, 2023.

The collection packages a total of 58 Blu-ray Discs (distributed among 4 separate cases) containing over 144 hours of content from the beloved series.

The Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray is only printing 6,000 copies, and includes a certificate of authenticity along with 5 Titan figurines.

Special Features

  • 13 Seasons Plus Specials
  • Over 144 Hours of Content on Blu-ray
  • Newly Upscaled Seasons 1-4
  • Doctor Who Recollections with Russell & David
  • Exclusive 60th Anniversary Five-Figure Titan Set
  • Numbered Certificate of Authenticity

Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray carries an MSRP of $174.99. Buy on Amazon

Description: Celebrate the Doctor Who legacy with the Doctor Who Limited Edition Complete New Who Blu-ray Collector’s Set. With only 6,000 available, this set brings thirteen seasons, including the specials, newly upscaled Seasons 1-4 and exclusive content from Russell T Davies and David Tennant. Featuring a numbered Certificate of Authenticity and an Exclusive 60th Anniversary Five Figure Titan Set, this Blu-ray set is an essential for any Doctor Who fan.

Doctor Who Limited Edition New Who Collector's Blu-ray

Related Tags: #DrWho #PhysicalMedia #Bluray #BlurayDisc #BBC #LimitedEdition #TVShowsOnBluray #TitanFigures #SciFi

Previous article
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Three up for pre-order on Blu-ray & 4k UHD [Updated]
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Blu-rays!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan - Season Three Blu-ray

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Three up for pre-order on...

HD Report - 0
Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World - Season Two Limited Edition

Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two now available...

HD Report - 0
The Lost City Of Z 4k Blu-ray

Amazon Studios’ The Lost City of Z Revived In 4k Physical...

Jeff Chabot - 0