Deal Alert: Take 44% Off This LG Ultra Short Throw 4k UHD Laser Projector

LG HU85LA Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater Cinebeam Projector

Looking for a great deal on a 4k laser projector for your home theater? The LG HU85LA Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Laser Cinebeam Projector is on sale for only $2,798.99. That’s a savings of 44% off the list price of $4,999!

The LG HU85LA short throw model can be projected up to 120″ from just 7.2 inches away from a wall, making installation that much more practical vs. long throw models.

The projector features 4k resolution, HDR10 support, Alexa built-in, LG Thinq AI, Bluetooth, and the LG webOS Lite Smart TV platform.

Features

4K UHD (3840×2160) Display.HDCP 2.2.HDCP 2.2

Up to 2700 ANSI Lumens brightness – laser projector (Class 1 laser)

Display a 120” Screen from just 7. 2 inch away from projector surface

LG webOS lite. Use the included Magic Remote on this LG CineBeam projector to access LG’s webOS smart TV operating system for all your favorite content streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and VUDU.

Alexa Built-In. Noise-26↓ / 28↓ / 30dB(A)↓

Includes LG ThinQ AI

Bluetooth connectivity

HDR10 compatible

