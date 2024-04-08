How To Stream the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship in 4K, Dolby Vision, & Atmos

The 2024 NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball National Championship game taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona tips off at 9:20 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on Monday, April 8th. Did you know you can stream the championship game in 4K?

The final game will be available to stream in 4K, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on Max. To get 4k with Max, you’ll need the service’s premium subscription plan.

Through other channels and platforms, the game is only available in HD at best. And, whether or not you’re streaming or watching the show through cable or satellite TV will determine whether you get it in 1080P or 720P, respectively.

Cable and satellite TV companies still only broadcast 720P, while streaming services offer 1080P, a higher quality given its progressive scan format. But, neither of those formats delivers as much video resolution as 4k.

Dolby Atmos, on the other hand, is an object-based audio format that is only available with supporting audio systems. Your receiver, soundbar, and streaming media device must all support Atmos. Very few 4k/8k TVs support Atmos.

Most sports are only offered in 2.0 stereo, although some events are broadcast/streamed with 5.1 or Dolby Atmos.