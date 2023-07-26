Fast X 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Release Date & Package Art Revealed + Exclusive Editions

We’ve got the release date and final packaging art for Fast X on Blu-ray and 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, including exclusive editions from Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. The disc editions arrive on August 8, 2023, following an early digital release of the movie on June 9, 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray, Fast X is available in a 2-disc Collector’s Edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment that includes a 1080p Blu-ray and Digital Code. On 1080p Blu-ray, the movie is also available in a Collector’s Edition that includes a DVD and Digital Code. Both editions include over an hour of bonus features on the 1080p Blu-ray.

On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k, Fast X is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10. The 4k Blu-ray supports HDR10+ on players and screens that support it. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1 on both 4k Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Spanish, and French for the main feature.

Here’s a look at all the Fast X editions releasing on August 8, 2023 with prices and links to purchase online.

4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

Fast X (2023) 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

The 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray Collector’s Edition of Fast X includes a 4k disc, Blu-ray disc, and Digital copy with over an hour of bonus features on the 1080p Blu-ray. Price: $29.96 (List: $38.98) at Amazon.

Fast X (2023) Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

The 2-disc Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from Universal includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and a Digital Copy along with over an hour of bonus features the 1080p Blu-ray. Price: $24.96 (List: $29.98) at Amazon.

Fast X 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition SteelBook Purchase at Best Buy

Best Buy 4k SteelBook

Best Buy is selling an exclusive 4k SteelBook Collector’s Edition with Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital copies. The edition is priced $35.99 at Best Buy.

Fast X Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Exclusive Collector’s Edition Buy at Target

Target Collector’s Edition

Target has packaged a Collectible Blu-ray edition with 10 Collectible Character Art Cards and copies of the film on 1080p Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The Target exclusive is priced $28.99 at Target.



Fast X (2023) 4k Blu-ray Walmart Exclusive Icon Edition Buy at Walmart

Walmart Icon Edition

The Walmart Exclusive “Icon Icon” is a 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital combo edition that includes unique packaging and a fold-out photo spread. The edition is priced $34.96 at Walmart.

Fast X Bonus Features