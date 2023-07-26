Fast X 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Release Date & Package Art Revealed + Exclusive Editions

We’ve got the release date and final packaging art for Fast X on Blu-ray and 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, including exclusive editions from Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. The disc editions arrive on August 8, 2023, following an early digital release of the movie on June 9, 2023.
On 4k Blu-ray, Fast X is available in a 2-disc Collector’s Edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment that includes a 1080p Blu-ray and Digital Code. On 1080p Blu-ray, the movie is also available in a Collector’s Edition that includes a DVD and Digital Code. Both editions include over an hour of bonus features on the 1080p Blu-ray.
On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k, Fast X is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10. The 4k Blu-ray supports HDR10+ on players and screens that support it. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1 on both 4k Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Spanish, and French for the main feature.
Here’s a look at all the Fast X editions releasing on August 8, 2023 with prices and links to purchase online.
4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition
The 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray Collector’s Edition of Fast X includes a 4k disc, Blu-ray disc, and Digital copy with over an hour of bonus features on the 1080p Blu-ray. Price: $29.96 (List: $38.98) at Amazon.
Blu-ray Collector’s Edition
The 2-disc Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from Universal includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and a Digital Copy along with over an hour of bonus features the 1080p Blu-ray. Price: $24.96 (List: $29.98) at Amazon.
Best Buy 4k SteelBook
Best Buy is selling an exclusive 4k SteelBook Collector’s Edition with Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital copies. The edition is priced $35.99 at Best Buy.
Target Collector’s Edition
Target has packaged a Collectible Blu-ray edition with 10 Collectible Character Art Cards and copies of the film on 1080p Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The Target exclusive is priced $28.99 at Target.
Walmart Icon Edition
The Walmart Exclusive “Icon Icon” is a 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital combo edition that includes unique packaging and a fold-out photo spread. The edition is priced $34.96 at Walmart.
Fast X Bonus Features
- FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR LOUIS LETERRIER
- THIS IS FAMILY – Family bonds are always the strongest. Reunite with your favorite FAST family members as we introduce new characters, travel across continents, reveal intimate views of epic stunts, and get personal about the beginning of the end of the FAST franchise.
- FAST BREAKS: SCENE BREAKDOWNS WITH LOUIS LETERRIER* – Director Louis Leterrier gives insight into some of the magic that went into making FAST X, breaking down how he filmed these unforgettable action scenes in legendary locations around the world.
- XTREME Rides of FAST X – In FAST, we cast cars like we cast characters. Take a closer look at how classic FAST cars were rebuilt for FAST X, and which new vehicles are customized and introduced to enhance the lifeblood of the franchise.
- BELLES OF THE BRAWL – The women of FAST X are not to be messed with. Watch as they add their special talents to huge fight scenes, from rehearsal to the real thing.
TUNED INTO RIO – Revisit FAST’s past as our story takes us back to Rio de Janeiro, where we’ll experience a non-stop party, exotic cars, and a classic FAST quarter mile street race.
- JASON MOMOA: CONQUERING ROME* – Jason Momoa joins the FAST franchise to portray a villain that pushes the team to the brink of disaster. Watch as Momoa discusses his approach to the character, biking down the narrow streets of Rome, and performing his own stunts.
- LITTLE B TAKES THE WHEEL – Get to know the youngest member of the Toretto family as we dive into Little B’s journey in FAST X and introduce Leo Abelo Perry.
- A FRIEND IN THE END – The FAST franchise has a history of shocking end-credit tags, and FAST X is no different. We take a special look at this scene and why, if you’re watching a FAST movie, you never want to get up before the end credits are finished!
- GAG REEL
- MUSIC VIDEOS
“TORETTO” BY J BALVIN
“ANGEL PT. 1” BY KODAK BLACK & NLE CHOPPA (FEATURING JIMIN OF BTS, JVKE & MUNI LONG)