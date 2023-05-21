Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams Restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray

Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams (1990) has been digitally restored and remastered in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from The Criterion Collection hits stores on August 8, 2023.
On 4k Blu-ray, Dreams is presented in 2160p with HDR10 and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.1 surround.
Bonus features include a feature-length documentary, audio commentary, interviews, a 2011 documentary, trailer, essay by film critic Bilge Ebiri, and more (see below).
Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams (1990) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 2-dis edition carries an MSRP of $49.99. Buy on Amazon
4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES
- 4K digital restoration, supervised by cinematographer Shoji Ueda, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
- One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
- Audio commentary featuring film scholar Stephen Prince
- Feature-length documentary from 1990 shot on set and directed by Nobuhiko Obayashi
- Interviews with production manager Teruyo Nogami and assistant director Takashi Koizumi
- Documentary from 2011 by director Akira Kurosawa’s longtime translator Catherine Cadou, featuring interviews with filmmakers Bernardo Bertolucci, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Martin Scorsese, Hayao Miyazaki, and others
- Trailer
- PLUS: An essay by film critic Bilge Ebiri and Kurosawa’s script for a never-filmed ninth dream, introduced by Nogami
Description: Unfolding in a series of eight mythic vignettes, this late work by Akira Kurosawa was inspired by the beloved director’s own nighttime visions, along with stories from Japanese folklore. In a visually sumptuous journey through the master’s imagination, tales of childlike wonder give way to apocalyptic apparitions: a young boy stumbles on a fox wedding in a forest; a soldier confronts the ghosts of the war dead; a power-plant meltdown smothers a seaside landscape in radioactive fumes. Interspersed with reflections on the redemptive power of creation, including a richly textured tribute to Vincent van Gogh (who is played by Martin Scorsese), Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams is both a showcase for its maker’s artistry at its most unbridled and a deeply personal lament for a world at the mercy of human ignorance.