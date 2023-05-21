Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams Restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray

Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams (1990) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams (1990) has been digitally restored and remastered in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from The Criterion Collection hits stores on August 8, 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray, Dreams is presented in 2160p with HDR10 and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.1 surround.

Bonus features include a feature-length documentary, audio commentary, interviews, a 2011 documentary, trailer, essay by film critic Bilge Ebiri, and more (see below).

4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

4K digital restoration, supervised by cinematographer Shoji Ueda, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Audio commentary featuring film scholar Stephen Prince

Feature-length documentary from 1990 shot on set and directed by Nobuhiko Obayashi

Interviews with production manager Teruyo Nogami and assistant director Takashi Koizumi

Documentary from 2011 by director Akira Kurosawa’s longtime translator Catherine Cadou, featuring interviews with filmmakers Bernardo Bertolucci, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Martin Scorsese, Hayao Miyazaki, and others

Trailer

PLUS: An essay by film critic Bilge Ebiri and Kurosawa’s script for a never-filmed ninth dream, introduced by Nogami

Description: Unfolding in a series of eight mythic vignettes, this late work by Akira Kurosawa was inspired by the beloved director’s own nighttime visions, along with stories from Japanese folklore. In a visually sumptuous journey through the master’s imagination, tales of childlike wonder give way to apocalyptic apparitions: a young boy stumbles on a fox wedding in a forest; a soldier confronts the ghosts of the war dead; a power-plant meltdown smothers a seaside landscape in radioactive fumes. Interspersed with reflections on the redemptive power of creation, including a richly textured tribute to Vincent van Gogh (who is played by Martin Scorsese), Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams is both a showcase for its maker’s artistry at its most unbridled and a deeply personal lament for a world at the mercy of human ignorance.