Fast & Furious 10-Movie Collections Include All Franchise Films On 4k Blu-ray Or Blu-ray + Digital Codes

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has compiled all ten of the Fast & Furious franchise films into 10-movie collections on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. The collections arrive on August 8, 2023, coinciding with the release of Fast X for the first time on physical media.

The ten movies in the franchise include The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, The Fast & Furious Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7: The Fate of the Furious, F9: The Fast Saga, and Fast X.

The collection also presents alternate or extended versions of Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and F9: The Fast Saga. Bonus features include deleted scenes, outtakes, behind-the-scenes featurettes, feature commentaries, and more.

Fast & Furious 10-Movie Collection on Blu-ray is priced $74.98 (List: $89.98) and 4k Blu-ray $109 (List: $119.98) on Amazon.

