Justice League: Warworld, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, World War Z, & More 4k/Blu-ray Movie Releases On July 25, 2023

This week on 4k Blu-ray we counted 14 new titles to choose from including the first release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Sony), World War Z (Shout! Factory), and So I Married An Axe Murderer (Sony) all on Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time.

The four Chucky movies from the Child’s Play franchise (4-7) arrive on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Shout! Factory, as well as the 70th Anniversary edition of the 1953 classic The War of The Worlds (Paramount).

New in home video are the animated action films Justice League: Warworld (Warner Bros.) and Resident Evil: Death Island (Sony), both on 4k Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray with Digitial Copies.

On 1080p Blu-ray, you can pick up Blood Money: Four Classic Westerns – Vol. 2 (Arrow Video), Team America: World Police (2004) Uncensored & Unrated (Shout! Factory), Hollywood Dreams &” Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story (Cinedigm), and the 1956 classic Helen of Troy (Warner Archive).

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray, July 25, 2023

