Resident Evil: Death Island Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital 4k

Resident Evil: Death Island (2023) 4k SteelBook

When does Resident Evil: Death Island (2023) release to home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital? The film will skip a theatrical run and premiere directly to video on July 25, 2023.

Resident Evil: Death Island (2023) will be available in this 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, as well as on Blu-ray and DVD.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, Resident Evil: Death Island is presented in 2160p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. The Blu-ray offers audio in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

MSRPs for Resident Evil: Death Island are $49.99 (4k SteelBook), $34.99 (Blu-ray), and $30.99 (DVD).

Bonus Features

Genesis of Death Island

Motion Capture Set Tour

Designing Death Island

Jill Valentine: The Return

Voicing Death Island

The Birth of Death Island

Design Gallery

Description: In San Francisco, Jill Valentine is dealing with a zombie outbreak and a new T-Virus, Leon Kennedy is on the trail of a kidnapped DARPA scientist, and Claire Redfield is investigating a monstrous fish that is killing whales in the bay. Joined by Chris Redfield and Rebecca Chambers, they discover the trail of clues from their separate cases all converge on the same location, Alcatraz Island, where a new evil has taken residence and awaits their arrival. Directed by: Eiichiro Hasumi Voice Cast: Matthew Mercer Stephanie Panisello Kevin Dorman Nicole Tompkins Erin Cahill