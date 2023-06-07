HomeNewsResident Evil: Death Island Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital...
News

Resident Evil: Death Island Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital 4k

By HD Report
0
Resident Evil: Death Island (2023) 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

When does Resident Evil: Death Island (2023) release to home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital? The film will skip a theatrical run and premiere directly to video on July 25, 2023.

Resident Evil: Death Island (2023) will be available in this 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, as well as on Blu-ray and DVD.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, Resident Evil: Death Island is presented in 2160p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. The Blu-ray offers audio in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

MSRPs for Resident Evil: Death Island are $49.99 (4k SteelBook), $34.99 (Blu-ray), and $30.99 (DVD). See on Amazon

Bonus Features

  • Genesis of Death Island
  • Motion Capture Set Tour
  • Designing Death Island
  • Jill Valentine: The Return
  • Voicing Death Island
  • The Birth of Death Island
  • Design Gallery

Description: In San Francisco, Jill Valentine is dealing with a zombie outbreak and a new T-Virus, Leon Kennedy is on the trail of a kidnapped DARPA scientist, and Claire Redfield is investigating a monstrous fish that is killing whales in the bay. Joined by Chris Redfield and Rebecca Chambers, they discover the trail of clues from their separate cases all converge on the same location, Alcatraz Island, where a new evil has taken residence and awaits their arrival. Directed by: Eiichiro Hasumi Voice Cast: Matthew Mercer Stephanie Panisello Kevin Dorman Nicole Tompkins Erin Cahill

Resident Evil: Death Island Blu-ray
Resident Evil: Death Island Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Previous article1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story: Season One Dated For Release On Blu-ray & DVD
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Now on Paramount+

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved